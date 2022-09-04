Teachers’ Day 2022: Tips to make you teachers feel special on this day

Teachers’ Day 2022: Every year, Teacher’s Day is celebrated on September 5 to observe the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. It is the day when the teachers are made to feel special by their students. Teachers hold an extremely important place in our lives. They hand hold us and teach us to navigate through life. A good teacher transcends through classroom walls and end up teaching us about life, and pushing us to be better human beings. On Teacher’s Day, students make greeting cards, buy gifts and make their teachers feel special. This year also, Teacher’s Day will be celebrated with a lot of love and enthusiasm.

Teacher’s Day is the day to express our gratitude to our teachers for impacting the knowledge of life to us and helping us in life and beyond. We have curated a few ways by which we can make our teachers feel special on this day:

Performance: We can compile a list of our teachers’ favourite songs and prepare a special performance for them and let them feel extra special on this day.

Greeting cards: We can create a theme that matches with the likes of our teacher and make a greeting card based on that for him/her. We are sure it will put a wide smile on their faces.

Cake, decorations: We can decorate the teacher’s room according to their liking and bake a cake for him/her. We can make them feel extra special and cut the cake in the presence of all of the teachers and the students.

Volunteer: A teacher is happiest when he/she sees their students volunteering for something great. We can volunteer for study activities and make them feel extra proud.

Photo collage: Make a compilation of all the best moments that we have with our teachers into a photo collage and gift them in a nice frame.