Ugadi wishes in Telugu: Top 23 Happy Ugadi 2026 images, messages, quotes to share with family and friends on March 19

⦿ Salt (salty): interest and fear of the unknown.

The centrepiece of the festival remains the Ugadi pachadi. This symbolic dish combines six distinct flavours, teaching us that the coming year will be a mix of various emotions:

The year 2026 marks the beginning of the Sri Parabhava Nama Samvatsara – Ugadi 2026 began before dawn with the ritual abhyanga snana (oil bath), followed by the hanging of fresh mango leaf toranas and the drawing of intricate muggulu (rangoli) at doorsteps to invite prosperity.

Happy Ugadi 2026 wishes: On March 19, 2026, millions across south India states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka are welcoming the Hindu new year with vibrant colours, traditional flavours, and a renewed sense of hope. Whether it is called Ugadi or Yugadi, the spirit remains the same: a celebration of life’s diverse experiences. Also read | March 2026 festival calendar: From Eid ul-Fitr, Gudi Padwa, Ugadi to Chaitra Navratri, check all important dates

Happy Ugadi 2026 wishes in Telugu To help you share the festive spirit with your loved ones, here are 23 curated Ugadi wishes in Telugu with their English translation:

1. శ్రీ పరాభవ నామ సంవత్సర ఉగాది శుభాకాంక్షలు! (Happy Sri Parabhava Nama Samvatsara Ugadi!)

2. మీకు, మీ కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు ఉగాది శుభాకాంక్షలు. (Ugadi greetings to you and your family members.)

3. ఈ నూతన సంవత్సరం మీ జీవితంలో సరికొత్త వెలుగులు నింపాలి. (May this New Year fill your life with brand new light.)

4. షడ్రుచుల సమ్మేళనంలా మీ జీవితం ఆనందమయం కావాలి. (May your life be as joyful as the blend of six tastes.)

5. కొత్త ఆశలతో, కొత్త ఆశయాలతో ఈ ఏడాది ముందుకు సాగాలి. (Move forward this year with new hopes and new goals.)