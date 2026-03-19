Ugadi wishes in Telugu: Top 23 Happy Ugadi 2026 images, messages, quotes to share with family and friends on March 19
Happy Ugadi 2026 wishes: Ugadi, the Hindu new year, is being celebrated on March 19. Here are Ugadi wishes in Telugu with English translations to share today.
Happy Ugadi 2026 wishes: On March 19, 2026, millions across south India states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka are welcoming the Hindu new year with vibrant colours, traditional flavours, and a renewed sense of hope. Whether it is called Ugadi or Yugadi, the spirit remains the same: a celebration of life’s diverse experiences. Also read | March 2026 festival calendar: From Eid ul-Fitr, Gudi Padwa, Ugadi to Chaitra Navratri, check all important dates
All about Ugadi 2026
The year 2026 marks the beginning of the Sri Parabhava Nama Samvatsara – Ugadi 2026 began before dawn with the ritual abhyanga snana (oil bath), followed by the hanging of fresh mango leaf toranas and the drawing of intricate muggulu (rangoli) at doorsteps to invite prosperity.
The centrepiece of the festival remains the Ugadi pachadi. This symbolic dish combines six distinct flavours, teaching us that the coming year will be a mix of various emotions:
⦿ Neem flowers (bitter): sadness and challenges.
⦿ Jaggery (sweet): happiness and joy.
⦿ Green chilli (spicy): anger and temper.
⦿ Salt (salty): interest and fear of the unknown.
⦿ Tamarind (sour): disgust or unpleasant moments.
⦿ Raw mango (tangy): surprise and new experiences.
Happy Ugadi 2026 wishes in Telugu
To help you share the festive spirit with your loved ones, here are 23 curated Ugadi wishes in Telugu with their English translation:
1. శ్రీ పరాభవ నామ సంవత్సర ఉగాది శుభాకాంక్షలు! (Happy Sri Parabhava Nama Samvatsara Ugadi!)
2. మీకు, మీ కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు ఉగాది శుభాకాంక్షలు. (Ugadi greetings to you and your family members.)
3. ఈ నూతన సంవత్సరం మీ జీవితంలో సరికొత్త వెలుగులు నింపాలి. (May this New Year fill your life with brand new light.)
4. షడ్రుచుల సమ్మేళనంలా మీ జీవితం ఆనందమయం కావాలి. (May your life be as joyful as the blend of six tastes.)
5. కొత్త ఆశలతో, కొత్త ఆశయాలతో ఈ ఏడాది ముందుకు సాగాలి. (Move forward this year with new hopes and new goals.)
6. మీ కలలన్నీ నిజమవ్వాలని కోరుకుంటూ.. హ్యాపీ ఉగాది! (Wishing that all your dreams come true... Happy Ugadi!)
7. కష్టాలు తొలగిపోయి, సుఖ సంతోషాలు కలగాలని ఆశిస్తున్నాను. (I hope that troubles vanish and happiness and joy prevail.)
8. ఈ ఉగాది మీకు ఆయురారోగ్యాలు, ఐశ్వర్యాలను ప్రసాదించాలి. (May this Ugadi grant you long life, health, and wealth.)
9. వసంత కాలంలా మీ జీవితం ఎప్పుడూ పచ్చగా ఉండాలి. (May your life always be as green and fresh as the spring season.)
10. శ్రీ పరాభవ సంవత్సరంలో మీరు అనుకున్న పనులన్నీ విజయవంతం కావాలి. (May all your planned tasks be successful in this Parabhava year.)
11. చిగురించే ఆశలకు ప్రతిరూపం ఈ ఉగాది. (This Ugadi is a reflection of sprouting hopes.)
12. జీవితంలోని చేదును మరిచి, తీపిని పంచుకుందాం. (Let’s forget the bitterness of life and share the sweetness.)
13. మీ ఇంట సిరిసంపదలు తాండవించాలని కోరుకుంటూ.. (Wishing that wealth and prosperity dance in your home.)
14. కోయిలమ్మ పాటలా మీ జీవితం మధురంగా సాగాలి. (May your life proceed as sweetly as the song of a cuckoo.)
15. ప్రతిరోజూ మీకు ఉగాది పండుగలాగే ఉండాలి. (May every day be like the Ugadi festival for you.)
16. గతకాలపు చేదు జ్ఞాపకాలను వదిలేసి, కొత్తగా ప్రారంభిద్దాం. (Let’s leave behind bitter memories of the past and start afresh.)
17. విజయం మీ వెంటే ఉండాలని మనస్ఫూర్తిగా కోరుకుంటున్నాను. (I wholeheartedly wish that success stays by your side.)
18. ఈ ఉగాది పచ్చడి మీ జీవితానికి కొత్త రుచిని ఇవ్వాలి. (May this Ugadi Pachadi give a new taste to your life.)
19. మిత్రులకు మరియు శ్రేయోభిలాషులకు ఉగాది శుభాకాంక్షలు. (Ugadi wishes to all my friends and well-wishers.)
20. శాంతి, సౌభాగ్యాలతో ఈ ఏడాది విరాజిల్లాలి. (May this year shine with peace and prosperity.)
21. వ్యాపారంలో లాభాలు, ఉద్యోగంలో ఉన్నత శిఖరాలు చేరాలి. (May you gain profits in business and reach great heights in your job.)
22. ప్రకృతి పులకరింత.. మనందరి ఆనందానికి ఆరంభం. (Nature's thrill is the beginning of all our happiness.)
23. అందరికీ శ్రీ పరాభవ నామ సంవత్సర ఉగాది శుభాకాంక్షలు! (Happy Sri Parabhava Nama Samvatsara Ugadi to everyone!)
Note to readers: This story includes AI-generated elements.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News, Merry Christmas 2025 on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.