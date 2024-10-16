Valmiki Jayanti 2024: Date, timings, history, significance and everything else you need to know

Valmiki Jayanti 2024: Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti is a Hindu festival. It is observed as the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki, who wrote the great Hindu epic Ramayana. Maharishi (great sage) Valmiki is hailed as the author of the oldest version of Ramayana — the story of Lord Ram. His contributions to literature and spirituality have made him a beloved figure. He is revered as Adi Kavi, or the first poet of the Sanskrit language. Also read | Diwali 2024 calendar Valmiki Jayanti 2024 will be officially celebrated on October 17.

Valmiki Jayanti 2024 date and time

According to the Hindu calendar, Valmiki Jayanti falls on the full moon day of the month of Ashwin, which corresponds to September-October in the Gregorian calendar. Also referred to as Pragat Diwas, Valmiki Jayanti 2024 will be celebrated on October 17, Thursday.

As per the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for the day are:

Purnima Tithi begins: 8:40 pm on October 16, 2024

Purnima Tithi ends: 4:55 om on October 17, 2024

What is Valmiki Jayanti?

Valmiki Jayanti, also known as Pargat Diwas (Pargat means birth), is celebrated to pay tribute to the great sage and his teachings of social justice and values. The exact date and time of Valmiki’s birth are not known, but it is believed that he lived around 500 BC.

Valmiki Jayanti history and significance

Valmiki has many names such as Balmiki, Ratnakara, Lal Beg, and Bala Shah. He underwent a huge transformation after meeting sage Narada Muni. Valmiki was born as Ratnakar and was a dacoit, who used to rob people and kill them. His encounter with Narada Muni transformed his life as he advised him to chant the word Rama.

However, Ratnakar could not get himself to chant the word even after several attempts, so Narada asked him to say 'Mara' instead, which is Rama spelled backwards in Hindi. The Mara eventually turned into Ram, and his penance continued for several years. Lord Brahma, happy with Ratnakar's penance, blessed him and named him Valmiki.

Along with penance spanning several years, he acquired knowledge of scriptures from Narada and went on to be renamed Maharshi Valmiki. His life story inspires millions, illustrating that anyone can change their path and contribute positively to society, no matter their past.

As his new life started, Valmiki, touched by the sorrow of a female bird upon the death of her partner, uttered his first shloka, and that's how his writing journey began. However, it was only after Lord Brahma tasked him with writing the Ramayana that the real purpose of his life began.

As per the Ramayana, Lord Rama met Valmiki during Vanvasa, his period of exile. Later, he gave shelter to Sita Ma in his hermitage when Ram banished her. Kusha and Lava, Lord Ram and Sita's twin sons, were born in his hermitage, where he taught them the Ramayana.

Devotees take part in a 'shobha yatra' ahead of Valmiki Jayanti in Shimla on October 15. (PTI)

Valmiki Jayanti rituals and celebrations across India

Valmiki Jayanti is celebrated by Hindu devotees. Some attend a Shobha Yatra, a procession carried out by people in their local areas with an idol of Valmiki. Along with the yatra, people sing devotional songs and shlokas. Others recite the Ramayana in remembrance of Valmiki.

Some also pay tributes by praying in the temples of Valmiki across the country. The temples of the sage are decorated with flowers and lights, and the devotees offer free food and recite prayers.

One such famous Valmiki temple is in Amritsar, Punjab, popularly known as Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal. It is believed to be the place of Valmiki’s residence and the place where he provided shelter to Sita. This is also the place where Luv and Kush were born.

Valmiki Jayanti 2024 wishes

• On the auspicious occasion of Valmiki Jayanti, let us seek the blessings of Maharishi Valmiki to find the reason for our existence and do good deeds for a blessed tomorrow. Happy Valmiki Jayanti to you!

• Maharishi Valmiki's life teaches us that we are not born good or evil; our deeds determine our greatness. Happy Valmiki Jayanti!

• Shri Ram aur Maharishi Valmiki Ka ashirvad sada aap aur aapke parivar par bana rahe!

• You may gather knowledge and money and prestige and power, but if have missed love then you have missed the real door. Happy Valmiki Jayanti!