Vijaya Ekadashi 2025 correct date: Time, significance, puja rituals to Ekadashi fast
Vijaya Ekadashi 2025: Vijaya Ekadashi is the second Ekadashi of the month of February and it's on February 24.
Vijaya Ekadashi 2025: Ekadashi is regarded as a holy day and many Hindus observe vrat (fast) on this day. This day is devoted to Lord Vishnu/Krishna and devotees who worship him hold fasts to pray for Lord Vishnu's divine blessings.
There are usually 24 Ekadashis in a year with 2 each month. February this year has Jaya Ekadashi and Vijaya Ekadashi.
VIjaya Ekadashi 2025: Date and time
Vijaya Ekadashi falls on the 11th day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Phalguna. Vijaya Ekadashi is also known as Phalguna Krishna Ekadashi. It's on February 24.
As per Drik Pachang, tithi timings are as follows:
- Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 01:55 PM on Feb 23, 2025
- Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 01:44 PM on Feb 24, 2025
The fast is broken the next day (Dwadashi Tithi). Parana is breaking the Ekadashi fast.
As per Drik Pachang, the Parana Time is on 25th Feb, from 06:50 AM to 09:08 AM. Parana Day Dwadashi end moment is at 12:47 PM
Vijaya Ekadashi 2025: Significance
This Ekadashi is called Vijaya Ekadashi. The name 'Vijaya' means victory, signifying triumph in one's endeavours. Observing a fast on this day is believed to bring success to devotees and grant them victory over their challenges. It also gives clarity of thought and increases spiritual strength.
Vijaya Ekadashi 2025: Rituals
- Rise early and take a holy bath in the name of Lord Vishnu.
- Purify the puja space and decorate a pot with flowers and mango leaves.
- Place an idol or image of Lord Vishnu on a raised platform or where puja is done.
- Offer prayers and light an oil lamp.
- Offer panchamrit (a mixture of milk, curd, honey, ghee, and sugar) to Lord Vishnu.
- Make offerings of fruits, flowers, and tulsi leaves, which hold spiritual significance.
- Chant Vishnu mantras and recite sacred hymns.
- Perform aarti and pray for Lord Vishnu’s blessings for success, peace, and prosperity.
- Chant this mantra- Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya Namah.
- One must avoid eating beans and grains on Ekadashi.
