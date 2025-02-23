Vijaya Ekadashi 2025 correct date: Time, significance, puja rituals to Ekadashi fast

Vijaya Ekadashi 2025: Ekadashi is regarded as a holy day and many Hindus observe vrat (fast) on this day. This day is devoted to Lord Vishnu/Krishna and devotees who worship him hold fasts to pray for Lord Vishnu's divine blessings. Vijaya Ekadashi 2025: This is the second Ekadashi of February. (Pinterest)

There are usually 24 Ekadashis in a year with 2 each month. February this year has Jaya Ekadashi and Vijaya Ekadashi.

VIjaya Ekadashi 2025: Date and time

Vijaya Ekadashi falls on the 11th day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Phalguna. Vijaya Ekadashi is also known as Phalguna Krishna Ekadashi. It's on February 24.

As per Drik Pachang, tithi timings are as follows:

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 01:55 PM on Feb 23, 2025

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 01:44 PM on Feb 24, 2025

The fast is broken the next day (Dwadashi Tithi). Parana is breaking the Ekadashi fast.

As per Drik Pachang, the Parana Time is on 25th Feb, from 06:50 AM to 09:08 AM. Parana Day Dwadashi end moment is at 12:47 PM

Vijaya Ekadashi 2025: Significance

This Ekadashi is called Vijaya Ekadashi. The name 'Vijaya' means victory, signifying triumph in one's endeavours. Observing a fast on this day is believed to bring success to devotees and grant them victory over their challenges. It also gives clarity of thought and increases spiritual strength.

Vijaya Ekadashi 2025: Rituals