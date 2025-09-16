Vishwakarma Puja 2025: When is Vishwakarma Jayanti? Know date, shubh muhurat, significance, puja rituals and more

Vishwakarma Puja, also called Vishwakarma Jayanti or Vishwakarma Day, is an important Hindu festival honouring Lord Vishwakarma, the divine architect and craftsman. It is especially significant for people in trades and professions such as artisans, engineers, architects, mechanics, and factory workers. From date to shubh muhurat, here's all you need to know about the festival. (Also read: Festivals Calendar 2025: Durga Puja, Navratri to Diwali; know the correct dates of all the major festivals ) Vishwakarma Puja 2025: Celebrated by artisans, engineers, and mechanics, Vishwakarma Puja honours Lord Vishwakarma.

When is Vishwakarma Puja 2025? Date and timings

According to the Gregorian calendar, it is often observed between September 16 and 18, which is the last day of the Indian month of Bhado. The auspicious day of Lord Vishwakarma this year will be observed on Wednesday, September 17. As per Drik Panchang, the Sankranti moment is at 01:55 AM, marking the auspicious time when devotees begin their rituals.

What's the significance of Vishwakarma Puja

Vishwakarma Puja is observed across India by craftsmen, architects, engineers, and mechanics in honour of Lord Vishwakarma, the deity of creation, architecture, and mechanical work. On this day, devotees express gratitude for their skills and seek blessings for growth and success in their professions.

Vishwakarma Jayanti is observed to honour the birth anniversary of Lord Vishwakarma, revered as the craftsman deity.(File Photo)

This day is also celebrated as Bhadra Sankranti, marking the last day of the Bengali month of Bhadra, according to the Bisuddhasiddhanta calendar. The festival is especially meaningful for those who rely on tools and machinery, as worshipping these instruments is believed to bring prosperity, efficiency, and smooth functioning.

How to celebrate Vishwakarma Puja 2025