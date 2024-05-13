Vrishabha Sankranti 2024: Date, rituals, significance, shubh muhurat and all that you need to know

Vrishabha Sankranti 2024: Sun is referred to as the king of all planets. Hence, when the sun enters the zodiac sign Taurus, Vrishabha Sankranti is observed. This is considered one of the most auspicious days of the year. On this day, devotees offer their puja to get the blessings of the sun lord and earn more virtues for their lives. Vrishabha Sankranti is observed every year with a lot of dedication and devotion. As we gear up to celebrate the special day for this year, here are a few things that we must keep in mind. According to Drik Panchang, Vrishabha Sankranti for this year will be observed on May 14.(Freepik)

Date and shubh muhurat:

According to Drik Panchang, Vrishabha Sankranti for this year will be observed on May 14. Vrishabha Sankranti Punya Kala will start at 10:50 AM and will end at 6:04 PM. Vrishabha Sankranti Maha Punya Kala will start at 3:49 PM and will end at 6:04 PM.

Rituals:

On the day of Vrishabha Sankranti, devotees wake up early and start the day by taking a bath in the holy waters. Then they put water, red sandalwood and red flowers in the copper pot and offer Arghya with that water to the sun god. Surya Mantra is chanted while offering the Arghya. Surya Chalisa and Aditya Hridaya Stotra are also chanted. After that, with ghee lamp and camphor, devotees perform aarti for sun god. It is believed that by offering puja to sun god on this auspicious day, one can get rid of negative feelings and invite more prosperity in their lives.

Significance:

Vrishabha Sankranti is one of the twelve Sankrantis that happen throughout the year. Each Sankranti is marked by the sun entering a new zodiac sign. Vrishabha Sankranti is the start of the solar month of Vrishabha (Taurus). Donating to the poor and godan – the act of donating cows – is considered auspicious to be done on this day.