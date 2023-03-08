Women's Day 2023: Here's how Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar celebrated International Women's Day on March 8

Women's Day falls on March 8 annually. The day celebrates women and their several achievements in various fields. Your favourite celebrities are also marking the occasion by sending warm wishes to their fans on social media, including Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. While Malaika Arora posted a picture of herself doing yoga and asked women to take care of their bodies, Arjun Kapoor shared a photo of himself holding a placard with a unique message. Bhumi shared a video with an inspiring message for all the ladies out there. Keep scrolling to know more.

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar celebrate Women's Day

On March 8, Malaika Arora shared a photo of herself doing the intense Natrajasana or the Lord Of The Dance yoga pose. Malaika, dressed in a printed blush pink sports bra and workout tights, stood on one leg and nailed the yoga asana. "Girls, how are y'all being pampered this Women's Day? A day to reflect on how far we've come. A day to start the fight against new battles. A day to #EmbraceEquity. But in between all this, let's not forget to stretch a bit, burn a few calories, and look the best version of ourselves," she captioned her post. Check out the post below.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor shared a picture in which he held a placard with the words, "Not just a day. Every day is yours." He captioned the photo, "Nuff Said! [Arm flexing emoji] #HappyWomensDay." With the post, Arjun stressed that every day should be Women's Day and people should celebrate their contribution towards society always.

Lastly, Bhumi shared a video in which she had an affirmation message for her fellow ladies. The clip shows her saying, "Knock knock ladies. I have a secret to share, you are the best. Happy Women's Day." She captioned the post, "Affirmation for today and everyday. #HappyWomensDay."

Meanwhile, the theme for International Women's Day 2023 is #EmbraceEquity.