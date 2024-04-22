World Book and Copyright Day, also known as World Book Day, is celebrated in over 100 countries around the globe to honour the great works by authors around the world. The special day has been marked by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) as an attempt to promote the love of reading, writing books, translations, publishing and copyright. World Book and Copyright Day 2024: Date, history, significance of the day (Image by Freepik)

Date:

Every year, April 23 is celebrated as the World Book and Copyright Day.

History:

The idea to observe World Book Day was first conceived by Valencian writer Vicente Clavel Andres as a means to honour the renowned author, Miguel de Cervantes (best-known for Don Quixote), first on his birth anniversary, October 7, followed by his death anniversary, April 23. UNESCO then decided that World Book and Copyright Day would be celebrated on April 23 annually, since this date is also the death anniversary of prominent authors such as William Shakespeare and Inca Garcilaso de la Vega.

However, there is a plot twist in this historical fact. As per historical coincidence, both Shakespeare and Cervantes died on the same date April 23, 1616, but not on the same day. Back then, Spain followed the Gregorian calendar, while England followed the Julian calendar. As per the Gregorian calendar, Shakespeare died ten days later after Cervantes did, i.e. on May 3.

Significance:

World Book and Copyright Day is celebrated worldwide to recognise the scope of books as a link between the past and the future, along with being a cultural and generational bridge. UNESCO and organisations representing publishers, booksellers and libraries select the World Book Capital for a year to maintain the celebrations of books and reading. For the year 2019, Sharjah, UAE had been declared as the World Book Capital. Kuala Lumpur has been officially recognised as this year’s UNESCO’s World Book Capital (KLWBC 2020), with an online launch celebration on April 23.

The day has become a platform for people across the globe, especially the stakeholders of the literary world including authors, publishers, teachers, librarians, public and private institutions, humanitarian NGOs and the mass media to come together to promote literacy and help everyone get access to educational resources.