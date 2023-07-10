World Population Day 2023: The global population is rising by the minute. With the rise in population, the prevalent issues related to it are also accelerating. From poverty to economy to maternal health, the global population brings forth a lot of areas that need work, efforts and changes. World Population Day is a reminder to work and keep on striving to put in efforts in those areas to make things better for each and every one living on the planet. World Population Day is celebrated every year to create awareness and inform people of the issues pertaining to global population and the rise of it. World Population Day 2023: Date, history, significance(AFP)

As we gear up to celebrate World Population Day, here are a few facts and information that we need to keep in mind:

Date:

Every year, World Population Day is celebrated on July 11. According to United Nations, the theme for this year's World Population Day is - Unleashing the power of gender equality: Uplifting the voices of women and girls to unlock our world’s infinite possibilities.

History:

This special day was established by the United Nations in 1989. On July 11, 1987, the world population reached five billion – this influenced the start of celebrating World Population Day, as proposed by Dr KC Zachariah.

Significance:

World Population Day focuses on bringing forth the prevalent issues related to global population. From the problems faced by the women of the world to the economic crisis to poverty - World Population Day is a reminder to make conscious efforts in changing the lives of people and making them better. The United Nations focuses on celebrating the day with the motive of creating a world where each and every person has a bursting future full of promises, potential and opportunities. It also aims to create a sustainable future for everyone, as envisioned by Agenda Sustainable Goals 2030.

