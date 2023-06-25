World Refrigeration Day: Date, history, significance, theme and all you need to know about this day

World Refrigeration Day is celebrated annually on a global scale on June 26. Established by the World Refrigeration Day Secretariat in Derbyshire, England, the day honours the people and technologies responsible for creating and maintaining the world we live in and raising awareness and understanding of the significant role that the refrigeration, air-conditioning and heat-pump industry and its technology play in modern life. The event is supported globally by industry, professional groups, scientific and engineering associations, as well as by governments and individuals. World Refrigeration Day falls on June 26. Read its history, significance and theme for this year. (worldrefrigerationday.org)

World Refrigeration Day Theme:

According to the official World Refrigeration Day website, this year's theme for World Refrigeration Day is called 'Next Generation Cooling: The Future is in our hands'. The campaign will focus on the future of cooling technology, the industry, the people working within it, and those that benefit from cooling.

The website says, "Building upon last year's theme 'Cooling Matters', this year's campaign will look forward with the aim of raising awareness of how the modern cooling industry is adapting and evolving to meet the challenges and opportunities the sector faces providing the increasing demand for low carbon cooling and heating solutions in a warming climate." Next-generation cooling will ensure a reduction in energy consumption and carbon emissions of cooling systems.

World Refrigeration Day History and Significance:

Stephen Gill, the former president of the Institute of Refrigeration in the UK, conceptualised World Refrigerator Day. The inaugural event on June 26, 2019, became an immediate monumental success as more than 800 physical events were held in at least 153 countries.

World Refrigeration Day is an international awareness campaign established by the World Refrigeration Day Secretariat to raise awareness of the refrigeration, air-conditioning and heat-pump sector. Refrigeration is at the very heart of modern life. It enables people to live, travel and work comfortably.