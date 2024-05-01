World Tuna Day 2024: Date, history, significance and everything that you need to know

World Tuna Day 2024: Tuna fishes are an important part of many cultures. They are one of the sought-after fishes for great recipes. From Indian recipes to Western preparations, tuna fishes find a way to be the star of the platter of every non-vegetarian spread. However, with the diminishing population of tuna fishes, it is becoming increasingly concerning. Fishing for tuna has been going on for thousands of years. But only recently have we discovered the dip in the population of fish. It is important to remember to choose sustainable fishing manners to ensure that we keep the fish population stable. As we gear up to observe World Tuna Day for this year, here are a few things we need to keep in mind. Every year, World Tuna Day is observed on May 2. (Reuters)

Date:

Every year, World Tuna Day is observed on May 2. This year, the special day falls on Thursday.

History:

In December. 2016, the UN General Assembly voted to observe World Tuna Day every year. The inaugural celebration of World Tuna Day took place in May 2017. Since then, every year, World Tuna Day is observed on May 2. The day was announced mainly to raise awareness about the role of tuna fish and how their population is depleting due to unregulated fishing methods and poor conservation management.

Significance:

One of the best ways to celebrate World Tuna Day is by educating ourselves about the tuna fish that we are buying. We should be mindful to buy tuna fish that have been caught only by sustainable fishing methos. We can also spend the day learning interesting facts about tuna fish. We should be mindful of purchasing tuna from only pole and line catch fisheries. We should consciously avoid Fish Aggregating Devices (FADs). We can also enquire about tuna in our favourite eateries to find out the way they have been caught.