Harvard cardiologist says doing ‘10-second, 1-leg stand’ increases lifespan by 7 years

Can you balance on one leg without any assistance? Have you ever measured how long you can do it, with or without your eyes closed? Well, it holds the secret to your longevity. Doing a successful 10-second one-legged stance performance predicts survival in middle-aged and older individuals. (Shutterstock)

Also Read | Pulmonologist shares 15 foods to help lungs stay healthy, fight pollution, infections, and even ageing: Garlic, carrots

In an Instagram post shared in August 2022, Dr Hafiza Khan, MD, a cardiologist trained at UCLA (University of California, Los Angeles) and Harvard University, shared how standing on one leg, also known as static balance or unipedal stance, for a few seconds could be a simple test for predicting your longevity.

Standing on 1 leg increases your chances of survival?

Citing a June 2022 study, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, that looked at 1,700 adults between the ages of 50 and 75 for 10 years, Dr Khan shared how doing a successful 10-second one-legged stance performance predicts survival in middle-aged and older individuals.

The cardiologist revealed that the research found that if individuals could stand on one leg with their eyes open for at least 10 seconds and without assistance, their chance of living for an additional 7 years without disability or cardiovascular death was over 90 percent.

How long can you stand on 1 leg?

Dr Khan stated, “Being able to balance on one leg, whether with your eyes open or closed, is a predictor of overall longevity.” So, what's normal for your age and gender, with or without eyes closed?

A simple test for predicting longevity:

A person in 50s: 40 seconds

A person in 60s: 20 seconds

A person in 70s: 10 seconds

How to do it? Stand on either leg with eyes open or closed and test out whether you are able to do it or not.

⁣Dr Khan pointed out, “Those people who could do the 10-second one-leg stand, the probability of being alive seven years later was over 90 percent. This was all cause mortality independent of other factors.”

She added, “Static balance is a multidimensional issue, and there are⁣ numerous causes, such as neurological⁣ disease, orthopaedic issues, vision, spatial⁣ issues, a sedentary lifestyle, reaction time,⁣ cognition, and other health problems that could hamper it. If it is difficult to balance on one leg, you should reevaluate your overall health and fitness⁣. Try Tai Chi, yoga and not just cardio.”

⁣Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.