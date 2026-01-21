Chefs reveal 5 subtle tweaks that instantly improve home-style cooking: Don't add salt at the very end

In addition to exotic foods or an abundance of items, cooking at home can be just as enjoyable as cooking at any restaurant. In fact, great meals all come down to some relatively easy-to-implement ideas. In this post, five experienced chefs from different countries will provide you with five easy-to-do changes to elevate your everyday meals at home to restaurant-quality. Elevate home cooking with five expert tips: layer seasoning for depth, control heat for flavor complexity, rest foods for moisture balance, enhance texture for excitement, and add acidity for brightness.

1. Add Flavour in Layers Most amateur home chefs will add seasoning (salt and spices) to the meal at the very end of cooking and hope that the flavours will miraculously become balanced. However, the flavour of the ingredients has the greatest opportunity to develop their flavour in a layered (marination, sautéing, finishing) approach to seasoning during the cooking process. When seasoning is added to the ingredient early in the cooking process, it has an opportunity to absorb the flavour within the food.

Chef and F&B Consultant Amit Puri states, “Adding seasoning in layers allows each ingredient to fully express itself. When you add seasoning to the onions during the sweating process or add seasoning to the sautéed vegetables, you create a much deeper and more complete flavour profile than you would if you sprinkled salt on the dish at the very end."

2. Heat Your Food Slowly Most people think that cooking on high heat means cooking faster. In reality, if you rush the process by cooking on high heat, you often end up with burnt foods on the outside and undercooked foods on the inside. Controlled heating allows for the production of more complex and nuanced flavours when you are preparing meals. Whether it's caramelized onions or spiced tempura, low and steady cooking allows time for the natural sugars and aromatic compounds to be released from the ingredient.

Chef Siddharth Parab, Executive Chef, Erthya states, “One of the best things you can bring to the kitchen is patience. When you control the heat instead of cranking it up, you're allowing the flavours of your ingredients to develop naturally and that is what makes a dish enjoyable."