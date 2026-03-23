Planning IPL outings? Here are the best places to watch the 2026 season in Bengaluru
Ahead of IPL season 2026, here are some of the best spots to watch IPL screenings in Bengaluru.
IPL season hits differently for all cricket fans. Amidst two teams fighting for the trophy and a roaring crowd, the atmosphere feels larger than life. IPL brings high-intensity clashes, electric energy, and unforgettable match nights. If you are a cricket fan, watching this game on a big screen feels like a celebration. Ahead of IPL season 2026, we have rounded up a few of the best places across Bengaluru where you can watch every match on big screens and enjoy good food, crafted drinks, and a crowd that celebrates every boundary.
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Oasis Brewery, Whitefield
Oasis Brewery is hosting immersive IPL screenings that bring cricket fans together in a dynamic setting. With large-format screens, energetic vibes, and a spacious layout, the brewery offers an engaging environment to catch every match. You can enjoy freshly brewed craft beers paired with a curated food menu, making it more than just a screening; it’s a complete social experience.
Sector 144, JP Nagar
With multiple high definition screens placed across the bar, fans can settle in with friends and fellow supporters to watch every over, boundary, and wicket together. It’s a space where the excitement of IPL feels even better when experienced as a community. Along with the matches, guests can enjoy a thoughtfully curated à la carte selection designed for long, relaxed game nights. The menu features comforting bar bites, flavourful dishes, and refreshing cocktails that pair seamlessly with the rhythm of the match.
Tropika Brewing Co, Marathahalli
Surrounded by lush tropical greens, warm lighting, and a vibrant social atmosphere, Tropika transforms into the perfect viewing arena where every boundary, wicket, and last-over twist is celebrated together. The lively ambience, flowing craft brews, and a specially curated IPL-inspired menu keep the match-day energy going with crowd favourites like Spinny Spring Roll Veg, Power Play Plum Chilly Baby Corn, and more.
Chin Lung
Known for its easy-going brewery vibe, crowd-favourite comfort bites, and freshly brewed craft beers, Chin Lung transforms into the perfect match-day hangout for cricket lovers. Think big screens, loud cheers, pitchers on repeat, and plates of flavour-packed bar grub making the rounds.
Gladia, Sarjapur
This 28th March, Gladia in Sarjapur is turning the iconic location to enjoy your IPL match into a full-blown Roman spectacle. Set against dramatic Roman-inspired interiors, bold stone aesthetics, and grand brewing tanks, the brewery invites fans to witness the rivalry on massive screens with roaring sound and equally powerful pours. Expect craft brews flowing like victory wine, indulgent platters fit for emperors, and a match-day vibe that’s intense, immersive, and unapologetically grand.
Arena Brewhouse, Indiranagar
Arena Brewhouse invites cricket lovers to come together for the excitement of IPL 2026 live screenings, transforming every match day into a lively social experience. With multiple large screens placed across the venue, guests can catch every over, boundary, and last-ball finish while soaking in the energetic atmosphere that makes watching cricket with a crowd truly special. Alongside the matches, guests can explore a well-curated menu featuring comforting bar bites, flavourful dishes, and refreshing brews that complement long game nights.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More