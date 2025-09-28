10 Best isolate protein under ₹3000 to improve performance, muscle growth, and stay fit
Published on: Sept 28, 2025 04:00 pm IST
Isolate proteins under ₹3000 are high-quality supplements that help support muscle growth and performance, making them ideal for daily fitness.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Isopure Whey Protein Isolate Powder With Vitamins View Details
|
|
|
|
NAKPRO Platinum Whey Protein Isolate 1kg Chocolate View Details
|
|
|
|
Carbamide Forte Whey Isolate Matrix View Details
|
|
|
|
Wellbeing Nutrition Whey Protein Isolate & Concentrate 1Kg Swiss Chocolate | 24g Protein, Clinically Proven Velositol 2x Muscle Protein Synthesis, 4B CFU Probiotics & Digestive Enzymes, Easy to Digest View Details
|
₹2,958
|
|
|
Bigmuscles Nutrition Nitra Isolate [1kg, Rich Chocolate] | 32g Protein View Details
|
|
|
|
MuscleBlaze 100% Clean Raw Whey Protein Isolate View Details
|
|
|
|
AS-IT-IS Nutrition ATOM Whey Protein 1kg | 27g protein | Isolate & Concentrate | Double Rich Chocolate | USA Labdoor Certified | With Digestive Enzymes for better absorption View Details
|
₹1,907
|
|
|
Yogabar ProClean Whey Protein Isolate 750g | 30g Protein per Serve | Unflavoured Whey Protein Powder | Clean & Light | Patented & Clinically Tested Pro-Absorb Blend View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
Bon ISO Whey 100% Protein Isolate | 1 kg, 33 Servings | Muscle Strength and Bone Health | Labdoor A+ Grade Certified | 24g Protein, 329 mg Calcium, 5.5g BCAA, Essential Vitamins, Minerals | For All Gender | Athletes, Sports, Fitness Enthusiasts View Details
|
₹2,997
|
|
|
Nutrova Whey Protein Isolate Dark Chocolate 120g (4 Sachets - Travel Pack) 24g Protein Every 30g Sachet & 5.5g BCAAs | Protein Powder for Men & Women with no Artificial Sweeteners or Added Sugars | Easy to Digest View Details
|
₹589
|
|
View More Products