10 spring mattresses worth buying: Best picks for comfort, support and healthy sleep posture
Published on: Sept 21, 2025 01:00 pm IST
A spring mattress offers comfort and support by evenly distributing body weight, relieving pressure and promoting restful sleep every night.
Springtek 78x72x10 Inches King Size Mattress
Sleepyhead Technic Hybrid - 3 Zone 6D Hexagon Grid Mattress with 3 Zone Pocket Spring |10 Years Warranty |Medium Firm |3000 Air Pockets for Air Circulation |8 Inch Queen Size Bed Mattress (78x60x8)
Wakeup India | Riserox Mattress | Luxe Comfort Pocket Spring | 10 Years Warranty | King Size 78x72x8 Inch Mattress | Medium Firm
₹13,300
Wakefit Elevate Pocket Spring Mattress with Memory Foam, 10 Years Warranty, Medium Soft & Bouncy, Grey, Double Bed, 75x47x6 Inches
₹11,384
LOOM & NEEDLES 78x60x8 Inches Queen Size Mattress | Reactive Dual Comfort Pocket Spring Mattress | 5 Zoned 7 Layer Orthopedic Medium Firm Bed Mattresses | HD Memory Gel Foam Gadda
Comforto Hybrid 8 Inch Medium Pocket Spring with Memory Foam Mattress (78x72x8 Inch, King Size Mattress)
₹15,999
Centuary Mattresses Sleepables 6-Inch King Size Ortho Pocketed Zero Partner Disturbance Plush Quilted Rolled Packed Pocket Spring Mattress (72x72x6)
₹15,230
AMORE Orthoplus 8 Inches Plush Quilted Pocket Spring Mattress | Single Size (75x30x8) | Medium Firm | 7-Zone Motion Isolation | CertiPUR-US Certified HR Foam | CertiGuard Technology
₹8,233
Kurlon Supernova Mattress | 3 Zone Pocket Spring | Memory Foam | Profiled HR Foam | Euro-top Finish | Medium-Firm | No-Sagging | Zero Motion Transfer | Queen Size | 78x60x6 | 10 Years Warranty
Sleepwell Ortho Pro Spring Mattress | Euro Top Finish | Triple-Zone Pocket Spring | Spine Support | Acuprofile Technology | King Size | 78X72X8 | 10 Yrs Warranty
