10 Top mattresses with dual side comfort; Now flip on demand and enjoy comfortable sleep
Published on: Aug 22, 2025 05:00 pm IST
A dual comfort mattress gives you the freedom to flip based on preference, offering soft and firm sides for restful sleep that suits changing needs.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Kurl-On Dual Comfort Mattress, Soft & Firm, Reversible, High Resilience Foam, Double Size, 72X47X8, 10 Yrs Warranty View Details
|
|
|
|
Centuary Mattresses Sleepables | 7 Years Warranty | 5-Inch Double Size Dual Comfort Hard and Soft Reversible Roll Pack High Resilience (HR) Foam Mattress (78x48x5) View Details
|
₹7,602
|
|
|
Wakefit Mattress | 7 Years Warranty | Dual Comfort with Hard & Soft Foam, Mattress Queen Size (78x60x6_7 Pressure Zone Foam) View Details
|
₹9,597
|
|
|
Sleepyhead Flip - Premium Dual Sided High Density Foam Queen Bed Mattress with Firm & Medium Soft Sides, 7 Years Warranty, 4 Inch Queen Size Bed Mattress (78X60X4) View Details
|
₹6,999
|
|
|
Sleepwell Dual Pro Profiled Mattress | Reversible | Acuprofile HR Foam | Gentle & Firm Support | Anti-Sag | Neem Fresche Technology | Single Size | 78X72X6 | 5 Yrs Warranty View Details
|
|
|
|
LOOM & NEEDLES Orthopedic Mattress | Dual Comfort with Hard & Soft Foam Flip Mattress | 4 Inches 2 Layered Medium Soft & Firm Support | Single Size Gadda | 72x36 Inch View Details
|
|
|
|
Nilkamal SLEEP Lite Dual Comfort 5 Inch Mattress | 10 Year Warranty | Reversible Design | Soft & Firm Sides | Superior HD Foam | Breathable Knitted Fabric | Bed Mattress | Double Size (72 x 48 x 5) View Details
|
₹6,399
|
|
|
Flo Wave™ Dual Comfort Foam Mattress with Stress Release™ Technology | Flip for Firmness | 5 inch Mattress in Queen Size (72x60x5 Inches) | 10-Year Warranty View Details
|
|
|
|
Sleepsutraa Mattress, 5-Inch Reversible Dual Comfort, Queen Bed Size, High Density HD Foam - Supra, Grey, 75 X 54 X 5 View Details
|
₹5,939
|
|
|
SleepyHug AirCell Ortho Dual Comfort Plus 4 Inch Mattress |Reversible Hard & Soft | 2 Side |7 Years Warranty | Back Pain Relief| Orthopedic | King Bed Size White & Teal (LxWxH -78x72x4 Inch) View Details
|
₹7,399
|
|
View More Products