2025 skincare trends you need to know: Morning and evening routine to glow like never before

As we step into 2025, the skincare landscape continues to evolve with new trends, innovative products and a deeper understanding of skin health. Skincare is no longer just about aesthetics; it is an integral part of overall wellness. Morning to night: The perfect skincare regimen for 2025.(Photo by Pexels)

The rise of science-backed formulations and personalised routines reflects a growing awareness of individual skin needs. To help you navigate these changes, we consulted two leading experts in the field: Dr Karuna Malhotra (Cosmetologist and Aesthetic Physician from Cosmetic Skin and Homeo Clinic in New Delhi's Rajouri Garden) and Dr Shweta Mishra (Facial, Cosmetic and Aesthetic Surgeon from Sharva Clinic in New Delhi's Pitampura and Rohini). Here’s what they recommend for achieving radiant and healthy skin in the coming year.

Morning routine: A gentle start

The morning routine is all about protecting and prepping the skin for the day ahead.

Start with a gentle cleanser to remove overnight buildup without stripping the skin of its natural oils. Dr. Karuna Malhotra emphasises the importance of using a cleanser suited to your skin type: “For oily skin, opt for a gel-based cleanser with salicylic acid, while those with dry skin should choose a hydrating formula containing glycerin or ceramides.”

Next, apply a vitamin C serum to brighten the complexion and neutralize free radicals. "Look for serums with a concentration of 10-20% L-ascorbic acid for optimal results," advises Dr. Shweta Mishra. She adds, “Vitamin C is a powerhouse antioxidant that not only brightens but also boosts collagen production.”

A comprehensive skincare routine involves both morning and night care, tailored to individual skin types.(Freepik)

Follow up with a lightweight moisturiser and a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 50. Dr Malhotra recommended mineral sunscreens with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide for sensitive skin types. “Sunscreen is non-negotiable, even if you’re indoors,” she stressed.

Evening routine: Repair and rejuvenate

“The evening is the time to repair and rejuvenate the skin,” said Dr Shweta Mishra. Begin with a double cleansing routine to remove makeup, sunscreen, and impurities. Start with an oil-based cleanser followed by a water-based one for a thorough cleanse.

Incorporate a retinol or retinaldehyde serum into your nighttime regimen. “Retinoids remain the gold standard for anti-aging and acne management,” noted Dr Mishra. She advises starting with a lower concentration if you are new to retinoids and gradually increasing it as your skin builds tolerance.

Hydration at night is also very crucial. “Use a moisturiser enriched with hyaluronic acid or niacinamide to lock in moisture and repair the skin barrier.”

Weekly additions: Exfoliation and masks

Exfoliation is crucial for removing dead skin cells and promoting cell turnover. “In 2025, enzyme-based exfoliants and polyhydroxy acids (PHAs) are gaining popularity for their gentler action,” said Dr Malhotra. Use them once or twice a week, depending on your skin’s tolerance.

Also incorporate a hydrating or purifying mask into your weekly routine. Clay masks can help control excess oil, while sheet masks infused with ceramides or peptides can provide a burst of hydration.

In the quest for vibrant, radiant skin, exfoliation has become a cornerstone of skincare routines worldwide.(Freepik )

Personalised care and advanced treatments

Skincare in 2025 emphasises personalisation. “Invest in products tailored to your skin’s unique needs,” said Dr Malhotra. Consult a dermatologist or aesthetic physician to understand your skin better and create a regimen that works for you.

Dr Shweta Mishra pointed out the growing trend of combining skincare with advanced treatments: “Procedures like microneedling with PRP, laser therapies, and chemical peels can significantly enhance the efficacy of your routine. However, these should always be performed by qualified professionals.”

Lifestyle matters

Both experts agreed that skincare does not stop at topical products. “A balanced diet rich in antioxidants, adequate hydration, and regular exercise contribute to glowing skin,” said Dr Malhotra.

Dr Mishra added, “Manage stress through mindfulness practices or yoga, as stress can manifest on the skin as acne or dullness.”

The skincare routine of 2025 is a harmonious blend of tried-and-true principles and cutting-edge innovations. By following the advice of experts you can achieve your best skin yet. Remember, consistency is key, and your skin deserves the time and care you invest in it.

Additionally, patience is crucial; most skincare products take weeks to show visible results. “Don't hesitate to seek professional guidance if you face persistent skin issues. Embracing a holistic approach to skincare, which includes both internal and external care, will ensure long-term benefits for your skin's health and vitality” concluded Dr Shweta Mishra.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.