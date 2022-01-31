Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
3 tips for PCOS patients to lose weight, as revealed by obesity specialist

PCOS affects approximately 26-27% of women worldwide, with 80% of obese women and 20% of women with a lean frame having it. As many young girls suffer from this hormonal disorder, check out these 3 tips from a doctor, that can help PCOS patients to lose weight
Updated on Jan 31, 2022 05:53 PM IST
ByZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

A severe genetic, reproductive and metabolic disorder, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome or PCOS is one of the leading causes of female infertility in India and one major health issue that has taken the world of women by storm as it affects at least one in every 10 women in India. PCOS affects approximately 26-27% of women worldwide, with 80% of obese women and 20% of women with a lean frame having it. 

The symptoms of PCOS include missed, irregular, infrequent or prolonged periods and excess androgens that cause acne and unwanted body and facial hair in girls. It increases the risk of other health problems like diabetes and high blood pressure, darkened skin or excess skin on the neck or in the armpits, mood swings, pelvic pain and/or weight gain but not all women suffering from PCOS may have cysts on their ovaries.

As many young girls suffer from this hormonal disorder, check out these 3  tips from Dr Sameera Gupta, Physio-Occupational Therapist and Obesity Management Specialist, that can help PCOS patients to lose weight:

1. Nutritious diet - Reduced levels of male hormones and male pattern hair, regular periods, and lower cholesterol are all advantages of eating a nutritious diet rich in fibre, healthy fats, protein and avoiding processed foods.

2. Physical activity - It enhances insulin sensitivity, which lowers your risk of heart disease and type 2 diabetes. 30 to 45 minutes of moderate exercise each day improves insulin sensitivity, lowers cholesterol, improves sleep, promotes weight loss and regulates hormones.

3. Sleep pattern - For persons with PCOS, getting a decent night's sleep is crucial. Good sleep patterns can help to support mental health, immunological health, and healthy blood sugar levels.

Maintaining a healthy weight lowers insulin resistance by half, boosts fertility, restores ovulation, regulates the menstrual cycle and improves mental well-being.

