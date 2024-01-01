4 reasons to team sarso ka saag with white butter this winter

Winter is the season of delightful green veggies and sarso ka saag is certainly the undisputed king of all the leafy greens in the colder months. However, the mouthwatering preparation isn't complete without makki ki roti and also a dollop of white butter which makes the recipe irresistible. In case, white butter is not in your scheme of things due to your weight loss goals, you will not only deprive yourself of the unmatchable taste of this traditional healthy fat, but also miss out on many health benefits that come with the combination of saag and butter. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra says that white butter not only enhances the taste of sarso ka saag but also its benefits. (Also read: 5 surprising benefits of sarson ka saag) White butter is a natural alternative to the processed yellow butter which also has added salt. (Pinterest)

White butter is a natural alternative to the processed yellow butter which also has added salt. A good source of calcium, vitamin A and vitamin D, E and K, white butter increases the nutritional benefits of sarson ka saag by helping absorb iron and other important vitamins better. The creamy butter also makes a slightly bitter saag taste better. White butter also works wonders for your gut health.

White butter, traditionally made at home, is a powerhouse of nutrients that complement the health benefits of saag, says Nutritionist Lovneet Batra in her latest Instagram post.

REASONS TO TEAM SARSO KA SAAG WITH WHITE BUTTER

1. Rich in fat-soluble vitamins

White butter is loaded with vitamins A, D, E, and K. These fat-soluble vitamins are essential for various bodily functions and are better absorbed when eaten with fats.

2. Aids iron absorption

Saag, especially if it’s spinach, is high in iron. The fat in white butter helps in the absorption of this plant-based iron. This is the reason you should also add a little bit of butter to your steaming bowl of saag to get benefit of various nutrients.

3. Balances bitterness

The creamy texture and richness of white butter balance the slight bitterness of greens, making your meal healthier and tastier.

4. Gut health

White butter contains butyrate, a fatty acid that can improve gut health and reduce inflammation. For a better digestive health, you go for a dollop of white butter.

So, next time you relish your saag, don’t forget to add a dollop of white butter for that extra health kick and flavour, advises Batra.