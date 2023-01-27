4 things you can do when you’re feeling blue

The year has just begun, and all kinds of thoughts are racing through your mind. Will I accomplish enough? Will I find the perfect soul-mate or find greater happiness with my spouse? Will I have a baby? Will I buy my own home? These thoughts are normal, but when they cause you undue stress and anxiety, then it’s possibly best to focus on something else.

The thing with success is that it consists of a million baby steps and the journey to accomplishing our heart’s desire must begin with us consciously taking those small steps and we may not experience results straightaway. Perseverance is what finally seals the deal and an openness to experiences keeps us happy. This text is an attempt to help you deal with the blues. It’s an antidote to all the poison this world can throw at you; the elixir to the toxic!

OVERTHINKING - ANTIDOTE IS WRITING

If you believe that thinking about problems for extended periods is the key to developing healthy strategies to combat them, then it might be better to reconsider. It won’t happen in a day, because this is indeed a difficult habit to break. Your brain convinces you to engage in mental gymnastics till everything is a puddle of mush. Will worrying solve your problem or will it take away time and energy from taking productive action? You can’t cry over spilled milk forever, so stop thinking about what could’ve been different or what you could’ve done differently. It’s no use, second-guessing yourself. Anxiety makes us jump to worst case scenarios and this is greatly damaging to the psyche and not to mention, just over all exhausting! Stop analyzing the past, instead, write about it! Those thoughts and feelings that consume you, pen them down on paper. As fiction if that suits you!

Science has found that expressive writing reduces stress, anxiety and depression. Writing develops concentration and provides greater focus and clarity. It might seem to be counterintuitive to you. How can writing about horrible experiences have a positive impact on our psyche? Have you ever felt lighter after sharing a disastrous experience with a loved one? I certainly have. It is posited that when we narrate our suffering to a friend or family, we “free up” cognitive resources. Translating your emotional pain into words lessens the grip they have on us as these memories after the narration are organized differently in the brain. Pick up that pen and pour your heart out; what are you waiting for?

ANXIOUS - ANTIDOTE IS MEDITATION

What is anxiety? It’s the feeling that something horrible is going to transpire. It’s the worry that your life will fall to bits or your partner will cheat and this can result in real time physical effects like faster and chaotic breathing, dizziness, slowed speech and many such debilitating conditions that can keep you from being a fully functional social being. Anxiety and stress are related, but some have also felt anxiety without there being any identifiable stressor. Chronic anxiety can cause heart rate changes which can trigger attacks.

When you’re feeling a knot in your stomach or a churning sensation in the gut, then just forget everything and sit in a quiet place and observe your breath. Nothing fancy, just observe the inhalation and exhalation with total concentration and watch the restlessness dissipate. When you’re breathing fast or about to have a panic attack, immediately close your eyes and start observing your breath. Anxiety manifests as faster breathing and a feeling of total panic, it can also be the cause of diarrhea, nausea, excessive sweating, hot flushes and in the long-term cause stomach ulcers, diabetes and heart disease. People with chronic anxiety, you need to adopt meditation as a daily practice as this is the only way to focus your mind on other things, not just your problems. You’ll be aware of and will be able to observe your surroundings better. If you’re so anxious that watching your breath is not possible, then practice the flame gazing focused meditation which we call Tratak in India. Gaze at a candle flame without blinking for as long as you can and do this at least three times a day; the anxiety falls away and clarity is experienced.

CHRONIC FATIGUE - ANTIDOTE IS POWER NAPS

If you’re tired all the time, then this might be Chronic Fatigue Syndrome that you’re suffering from. We all get tired, but this fatigue is different, it is an inexplicable exhaustion that can trigger complications with thinking or memory skills. You can feel dizziness worsening after you sit down from a standing position or stand from a sitting position; joints and muscles can be excruciatingly painful. No matter how much you sleep, you’re always exhausted and cranky.

If this is your predicament, then it’s time to take power naps as they’re the midday boost your body needs. Power naps take advantage of our natural sleep cycles and some cycles are deep and some light. A full sleep cycle is typically 90 minutes and if you sleep through the whole cycle, you wake up drowsy and groggy. Power naps are short and sweet and they cut the risk of you waking up in a daze. How long are power naps, you ask? Well, it can even be as short as 10 minutes, but maxed out keeps it at 30 minutes and never more. If you’re sleep deprived then definitely try this technique as it will lead to improvements in your focus, mood, alertness and reaction time.

ANGRY - ANTIDOTE IS MUSIC

Have you felt like the Hulk recently? A bull in a China shop? Have you felt like swearing your heart out when someone cuts you off in traffic? Anger is a rather common and healthy emotion, only when we have positive ways to deal with it. If not dealt with in a healthy manner, anger can destroy your life, health and relationships.

Next time you’re ready to blow your top, listen to your favorite music. Scientists have discovered that music therapy is proven to form healthier coping mechanisms that lead to the acceptance of anger as opposed to violent outbursts. When an angry person listens to music, it helps them deal with unresolved anger issues and it provides an outlet to manage the violence. Anger is a disorder that hinders emotional regulation and if you engage with lyrical analysis, writing lyrics, dance and performance before a violent outburst, you’ll be better equipped to deal with this. Crank up that volume next time you feel the destructive anger welling up inside. Let the music heal your soul and wash away all that anger. If you sit long enough with anger, you’ll know that her name is grief.

The article has been authored by Tina Mukerji, a soul guide working with Astrology, Tarot, Psychism, Yoga, Tantra, Breathwork and Mantras. She works to discover the inherent archetypes, by studying astrological charts.

