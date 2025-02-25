Menu Explore
4 ways to make your traditional north or south Indian lunch healthier, according to fitness coach

BySanya Panwar
Feb 25, 2025 12:30 PM IST

Your traditional Indian lunch can be a lot healthier with just a few simple changes. Here's what a fitness coach suggests to help you reach your fitness goals.

Certified nutrition and fitness coach Raj Ganpath has shared an Instagram post with tips on how to incorporate healthier and more balanced ingredients into traditional Indian lunch options. Some of his tips include reducing the amount of rice or roti in your meal, and avoiding fried items like puris, or fried snacks. Also read | How to lose weight with South Indian diet, according to fitness coach: ‘Avoid idli and dosa, switch to low calorie...’

Raj Ganpath suggests that if you have two dosas, have one instead to make your lunch healthier. (Representative picture: Freepik)
Raj Ganpath suggests that if you have two dosas, have one instead to make your lunch healthier. (Representative picture: Freepik)

Why you should make these changes

You can also add more servings of sauteed, steamed, or roasted vegetables, as well as incorporate protein-rich foods like lentils (dal), chickpeas, tofu, paneer, or lean meats like chicken or fish into your meal.

In an Instagram video listing the tips that he posted, Raj said, “If you can make these four changes, you will notice that you feel fuller for a longer period of time, your energy levels are much better throughout the day, your blood sugar is well regulated, and you find it much easier to create a calorie deficit and lose weight.”

Tip no. 1: Halve the starch

Raj said, “Whatever starch it is that you usually eat for lunch, continue eating it. It could be rice, idli, dosa, naan, roti. Does not matter. Eat the same thing, but just halve the quantity. If you usually eat four chapatis, make it two. If you usually have two cups of rice, make it one.”

Tip no. 2: Remove the fried stuff

If you are not able to remove it completely, minimise it as much as possible, he said. This includes any food that is fried, oily, creamy, or rich, Raj added.

Tip no. 3: Double the vegetables

He further said, “Whatever type of vegetables you eat, be it poriyal, avial, sabzi, steamed vegetables, or salads, doesn't matter. Simply double the quantity.”

Tip no. 4: Add more protein

He concluded, “If your meal does not contain protein, add a protein. If your meal already contains protein, increase it. Ideally, you want to consume 20 to 40 grams of protein along with your lunch.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
