5 daily habits that can make you more mindful, happier

Being mindful is to be in the present moment without dwelling on the past and overthinking about the future. When we pay attention to the present moment and perform a task without being overpowered by our judgment, negative emotions and stress, we get the best results and experience joy and happiness. In today's fast-paced world, however, mindfulness is increasingly becoming difficult considering we have too much on our plate than we can chew and end up doing everything in a rushed manner which not only affects our mental health but deprive us from the joy or satisfaction we may feel. (Also read: How to practice mindfulness in daily life and reduce your stress)

"In today’s fast-paced world, we are all running a marathon, juggling multiple roles. We are striving to be good parents, spouses, and friends while also trying to be high-performing employees. This great rush to do everything and be everywhere can deeply impact our wellbeing, leaving us struggling with anxiety, stress, and poor sleep," says Prakriti Poddar, mental health expert and Global Head, RoundGlass.

MINDFULNESS TO THE RESCUE

Practising mindfulness can help us navigate these wellbeing challenges by inspiring us to take meaningful pauses to draw our attention to the present moment. It can train us to be less reactive.

"Scientific research shows that after a few months of practice, the emotional centres of our brain around the amygdala (the centre for emotions, emotional behaviour, and motivation) become quieter.

Being mindful requires us to operate as observers of our emotions, our thoughts, and our actions. It trains us to be non-judgmental which allows us to ride our challenging moments with grace and release us from strong negative emotions," says Poddar.

HOW TO PRACTICE MINDFULNESS

You can practice mindfulness anytime and anywhere. With sustained practice, you will realize that focusing on the present can be a liberating experience and can change your entire perspective.

Poddar suggests 5 daily habits that can make you more mindful.

1. Set an intention for the day: Each day is a new beginning and setting an intention can help you navigate it with greater trust, joy, and appreciation. It could be “I will try to stay happy today” or “I will remain calm” or “I will be empathetic at work”...anything that will make you calmer, happier, and more centred.

2. Focus on breath: If you are feeling overwhelmed then a quick session (five to seven minutes) of mindful breathing – focusing on your breath as you inhale and exhale – can help quieten the chaos of emotions and thoughts and gently train your attention to stop wandering.

3. Perk your senses: To snap out of an emotional state and check in to the present moment, perk up all your senses — sight, smell, touch, taste, and sound – and use them to observe what is around you. This will immediately bring your focus to the present moment and take your mind away from difficult emotions and thoughts. Engaging your senses while eating can help you enjoy your meal mindfully. Focus on the quality and not the quantity of food and be curious about what you are eating. Practise this while taking a walk to maximise the benefits of movement for you.

4. Respond, not react: This habit can help you be a mindful parent. For example, if your child breaks a beautiful vase your immediate reaction would be to be angry and shout at him. But take a pause, observe that you are angry, take a deep breath and assess the situation. Is he hurt or scared? Was that vase really that important? If not then it’s okay. Ask your child to help you clean up the mess and talk to him about avoiding such accidents in future. This style of parenting encourages children to express themselves openly, communicate with parents, and as a result, feel safe and supported.

5. Express Gratitude: Saying “thank you” to someone or feeling grateful for something that is a source of joy brings positive emotions to the fore and helps you re-centre. Scan your environment to find things that are useful, and good and expressing gratitude for them can help you overcome negative emotions and feelings.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON