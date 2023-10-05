5 healthy carb options for people with diabetes

People with diabetes often struggle with picking the right foods to manage their blood sugar levels. Considering lifestyle intervention can help control blood sugar levels, people suffering from the metabolic disorder pay special attention to their diet. A balanced diet with a wide range of nutrients tends to do the trick as far as overall well-being is concerned. It is not elimination of a particular food group, but moderation that is advised. Carbohydrate for example is a food group that diabetics are especially confused about as they may raise blood sugar levels. However, going completely without carbs can increase risk of dehydration and also create electrolyte imbalance. (Also read: Ancient Wisdom Part 5: 4 ways amla can control blood sugar in people with diabetes) People with diabetes are recommended to eat 45-60 grams of carbs per meal and 15-20 grams per snack. The number can change depending on your activity level and medication.(Freepik)

"Managing diabetes through diet can be a bit of a puzzle, but I'm here to help you piece it together. I've got some fantastic carb choices that can be a game-changer for individuals managing diabetes," says Nutritionist Karishma Shah in her recent Instagram post.

1. Quinoa

Quinoa is a versatile grain that's a complete protein. It is a powerhouse of many important nutrients like fibre, folate, iron, magnesium, antioxidants, phosphorous, zinc among many others. It's like your secret weapon against blood sugar spikes, keeping you energized and satisfied.

2. Sweet potato

They are naturally sweet and delicious. They are also packed with fibre and essential vitamins. Sweet potato helps in digestion, regulates blood pressure, and helps in weight loss. They are a great way to enjoy healthy carbs without worrying about those spikes.

3. Legumes

Legumes is another healthy way to get your carbs if you have diabetes. Lentils and chickpeas are especially fantastic choice for your daily meals. They are full of protein and complex carbs so they will give you long-lasting energy and keep your blood sugar in check.

4. Whole grain pasta

Diabetes should not stop you from enjoying pasta once in a while. If you are craving pasta, you can go for the whole grain version. This can also keep your blood sugar levels in check considering it's comparatively lower on the glycaemic index.

5. Berries

They are nature's candy, full of antioxidants and fibre. Whether you toss them into yogurt or eat them on their own, they are a delightful treat that won't send your blood sugar on a rollercoaster ride

"Remember, managing diabetes doesn't mean sacrificing flavour. These five choices are like your culinary partners, making the journey both healthy and delicious. Give them a try and savour the benefits!" concludes Shah.

