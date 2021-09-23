5 tips to speed up your dengue recovery by Rujuta Diwekar

It's the season of dengue and no matter how hard one tries, there is always fear of getting this mosquito-borne disease. From mild illness to shock syndrome, a fatal form of dengue, the disease can strike us in any form. A person suffering from dengue experiences high fever, vomiting, severe headache, muscle and joint pain, and loses appetite. It is important to stay hydrated and eat easily digestible and nutritious food to regain strength and fight infection. Getting sufficient rest also helps in quick recovery from the disease.

Celebrity nutritionist and author of Indian Super Foods fame Rujuta Diwekar suggests five tips to follow if you are suffering from dengue or malaria.

1. Eat gulkand: Excellent for digestion and absorption of nutrients, Gulkand helps with acidity, headache, constipation, irregular sleep, weakness, nausea apart from other symptoms. Having it first thing in the morning during dengue is advised. "Take 1tsp of Gulkand either first thing in the morning or in between meals. Prevents acidity, nausea and weakness," writes Diwekar on her Instagram page.

2. Turmeric milk with saffron and nutmeg: Loaded with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, turmeric milk has a compound curcumin which has a variety of health benefits. Take a glass of milk, a glass of water, add a pinch of haldi (turmeric), 2-3 strands of kesar (saffron), tiny bit of jaiphal (nutmeg) and boil it till it is half the quantity. Have it cold or hot and add jaggery to taste. It reduces inflammation," says Diwekar.

3. Rice kanji or pej: In dengue, it is advised to drink lots of water and stay hydrated with juices and tender coconut. Diwekar recommends dengue and malaria patients to have rice kanji while recovering from the mosquito-borne disease. "It is essentially a soup made of rice. Add kalanamak (black salt) or sendha namak (rock salt), a pinch of hing and ghee. It prevents dehydration, loss of electrolytes and works on improving appetite," writes Diwekar.

4. Water: This is the best thing you can have in dengue or otherwise. "Sip on it through the day to restore urine volume and check that colour is clear," says the nutritionist.

5. Yoga for dengue recovery: Stay in the Supta Badhakonasana, the Iyengar style yoga asana with a bolster to support the back and a blanket under your head if needed to support the neck. The asana relieves back ache and body pains. It also reduces fatigue, as per Diwekar.

