5 types of millet milk you must consume to boost immunity, wellness

Millets, the ancient superfoods, have made a powerful comeback in modern times with health-conscious people including them in their diet in a variety of ways. Apart from roti, paratha and porridge, millets can also be made snack-friendly with several recipes of cookies, fritters, and other sweet and savoury munchies. (Also read | Superfood in news: 7 millets that were all the rage in 2023) Millet milk, derived from various types of millet grains, offers a nutritious alternative to dairy milk, packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.(Freepik)

Millet milk is another way to consume these versatile grains that are rich in protein, dietary fibre, calcium, iron, potassium, phosphorous, zinc, magnesium - an amazing variety of nutrients that can nourish your body.

Millets are no doubt among the healthiest foods in the world and are also vegan-friendly. While millet milk cannot exactly replace for your regular milk, it can be beneficial for vegans who can either consume it directly or use it in recipes like ice creams, cakes and other such desserts.

Eating millets can improve immunity and bone health considering it's rich in iron and calcium. It also contains phytonutrients which acts as antioxidants. Millets are a storehouse of fibre which can improve digestion and boost gut health. No wonder, many people are using them as substitute to wheat and rice.

What is millet milk?

Millet milk can be made with a variety of millets like ragi, proso, pearl, and sorghum. They are soaked for a few hours, ground, and desired flavourings and water are added to them. Afterwards, the mix is strained to derive millet milk.

"Millet milk, derived from various types of millet grains, offers a nutritious alternative to dairy milk, packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Incorporating different kinds of millet milk into your diet can significantly enhance overall wellness," says Dr Rohini Patil, MBBS & Nutritionist.

Types of millet milks

Here are five varieties of millet milk you should consider adding to your daily routine, along with their respective benefits as per Dr Patil.

1. Ragi milk

Ragi milk is rich in calcium, making it excellent for promoting bone health and preventing osteoporosis. It also contains high levels of antioxidants and essential amino acids, which support immune function and protect against oxidative stress. Ragi milk is particularly beneficial for individuals looking to boost their calcium intake and strengthen their immune system.

2. Proso millet milk

Proso millet milk is a good source of B-vitamins, including niacin and thiamine, which are essential for energy production and nerve function. It also contains significant amounts of magnesium, supporting muscle and nerve health. Proso millet milk can help maintain energy levels and promote overall vitality.

3. Pearl millet milk

Pearl millet milk is high in protein, making it an excellent choice for supporting muscle growth and repair. It also provides iron, which is essential for red blood cell production and preventing anaemia. Pearl millet milk is a nutritious option for individuals looking to increase their protein intake and support healthy blood circulation.

4. Sorghum millet milk

Sorghum (jowar) millet milk is rich in antioxidants, such as flavonoids and phenolic compounds, which have anti-inflammatory and heart-protective properties. It is also gluten-free, making it suitable for individuals with gluten sensitivities. Sorghum millet milk can promote heart health and reduce inflammation in the body.

5. Barnyard millet milk

Barnyard millet milk is a good source of fibre, promoting digestive health and preventing constipation. It also provides zinc, supporting immune function and wound healing. Barnyard millet milk is beneficial for individuals looking to maintain a healthy digestive system and strengthen their immune system.

Benefits of millet milk

Incorporating a variety of millet milks into your diet can offer numerous health benefits, including improved bone health, immune function, and digestive health. Whether you're looking to boost your protein intake, support heart health, or maintain energy levels, millet milk provides a nutritious and versatile option for overall wellness.