Millets can be a healthy and more nourishing alternative to rice and wheat, the refined grains we traditionally consume but which lack fibre and other essential nutrients that the body requires. Millets can also lower cholesterol efficiently and help prevent or manage fatty liver disease which has become more common than ever before due to sedentary lifestyle, poor dietary choices and lack of physical exercise. Millets are rich in antioxidants, boosting immunity and controlling blood sugar levels, thus making them an ideal choice for people with diabetes. (Also read | Ancient Wisdom Part 35: How to eat Kodo millets for weight loss, lowering cholesterol; know all benefits) Millets are rich in antioxidants, boosting immunity and controlling blood sugar levels, thus making them an ideal choice for people with diabetes.(Pinterest)

With their wide range of vitamins and minerals, millets can nourish and support liver health and with their high fibre content, prevent accumulation of fat. Replacing your regular roti with the one made with millet can ensure you are consuming lesser calories than wheat roti and taking in more fibre and important micronutrients. This amazing nutritional profile makes millets an excellent choice for managing or preventing fatty liver. There are many ways of consuming millets from porridge, cookies, salads to sweets.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

5 ways to eat millets to prevent fatty liver

Dietitian Amreen Shaikh, Head-Dietitian, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central in an interview with HT Digital shares 5 amazing ways of eating millets for robust liver health.

1. Millet porridge swap

Start your day by replacing traditional breakfast cereals with millet porridge. Millets, being rich in fibre, facilitate digestion and can help prevent the accumulation of fat in the liver, promoting a healthier start to your mornings.

2. Nutrient-packed millet salads

Incorporate millets into your salads, combining them with a variety of fresh vegetables. This not only creates a colourful and flavourful dish but also provides essential nutrients in a low-calorie package, supporting liver health through a diverse range of vitamins and minerals.

3. Healthier baking with millet flour

When baking, make the switch to millet flour instead of refined flour. This substitution not only adds a unique flavour but also offers a healthier option, contributing to better liver function by avoiding the negative impact of refined carbohydrates.

4. Millet snacks over high-fat options

Opt for millet-based snacks like roasted seeds or popped millet when craving a crunchy treat. These alternatives are not only delicious but also contribute to a diet that helps maintain a healthy liver, steering clear of excessive fats found in traditional snack choices.

5. Diversify with millet-based meals

Explore the versatility of millets by incorporating them into pilafs or stir-fries. This variety not only keeps your meals interesting but also ensures a balanced diet, providing essential nutrients that support overall well-being and liver health.