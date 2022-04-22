5 yoga asanas to practice daily: Alia Bhatt's trainer shares tips

Yoga comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in improving the flexibility, stability and the range of motion of the body. It also helps in stretching and strengthening a range of muscle groups and improving the mobility of the body. Yoga helps in relaxing the mind and getting the body ready to take on the day as well. Practising yoga in the morning, right after waking up from sleep, helps in having afrresh prespectove on the day and relaxing the mind and the body. Yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani, who is known for training Bollywood celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and Ananya Panday, shared a short video of five yoga asanas that can be done on a daily basis after waking up in the morning that will help in having a better lifestyle.

Anshuka wrote that instead of waking up and checking our phones, we need to roll our yoga mats out and start inculcating a healthy habit into our lifestyle. In the video, Anshuka performed Butterfly, Viparita Karani, Bhujangasana, Ardha Matsyendrasana and Pavanamuktasana. From stretching the abdominal and core muscles to working out of the arms and the leg muscles, these yoga asanas come with multiple benefits. “Once you get up, roll out your mat (or practice on the bed) and try these Yoga Asanas you can do every day,” wrote Anshuka. Here’s the yoga asanas performed by Anshuka:

1. Butterfly

2. Viparita Karani

3. Bhujangasana

4. Pavanamuktasana

5. Ardha Matsyendrasana

Take a look at the yoga asanas performed by Anshuka here:

Anshuka further noted down the health benefits of these asanas as well - “This will help you physically and mentally, boost your energy levels and metabolism, reduce anxiety and increase your focus to face the day ahead.” She also added that it is all about having a healthy lifestyle and a daily routine.

