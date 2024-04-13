Yoga enhances focus through various physical, mental and mindfulness aspects or so the experts claim as the combination of specific postures (asanas), breath control (pranayama) and meditation contributes to improved concentration. Yoga emphasises the connection between the mind and body and as practitioners move through asanas, they become more attuned to bodily sensations, fostering present-moment awareness and reducing mental distractions. 9 best Yoga asanas for students to build focus and sharp memory (Photo by Yan Krukau on Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, shared, “Pranayama techniques in Yoga involve conscious control of breath. Deep and intentional breathing calms the nervous system, reducing stress and promoting mental clarity, which is essential for sustained focus. Yoga postures promote physical health and a healthy body contributes to a focused mind. The improvement in overall well-being from regular practice positively influences cognitive functions and attention span.”

He added, “Yoga encourages circulation and blood flow throughout the body, including the brain. Improved blood flow ensures an adequate supply of oxygen and nutrients, positively impacting cognitive function and focus. To enhance focus and memory, students can benefit from incorporating specific yoga asanas into their routine.”

He recommended some effective poses and techniques for students to build focus and sharp memory -

Tadasana (Mountain Pose): Stand tall with feet together, arms by your sides. This pose improves posture and enhances concentration by grounding the body. Vrikshasana (Tree Pose): Shift weight to one leg, place the sole of the other foot on the inner thigh or calf, and bring hands to prayer position. This helps in improving balance and focus. Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Bend): Sit with legs extended, hinge at the hips, and reach for your toes. This asana stretches the spine, promoting blood flow to the brain for improved cognitive function. Balasana (Child’s Pose): Kneel with buttocks on heels, stretch arms forward, and rest your forehead on the mat. This relaxing pose relieves stress and encourages mental clarity. Sarvangasana (Shoulder Stand): Lie on your back, lift legs overhead, and support your lower back with your hands. Shoulder stand enhances blood circulation to the brain, aiding memory. Halasana (Plow Pose): From shoulder stand, lower your legs behind your head. Halasana stimulates the nervous system, promoting mental alertness. Anulom vilom pranayama (Alternate Nostril Breathing): Sit comfortably, close one nostril, inhale, then switch nostrils while exhaling and inhaling. This pranayama technique balances the brain hemispheres, enhancing focus. Surya Namaskar (Sun Salutation): A series of twelve poses, Surya Namaskar improves overall flexibility and energizes the body, promoting mental alertness. Trataka Dhyan: Trataka meditation is a yogic technique involving focused concentration on a single point, commonly a candle flame. Rooted in ancient practices, it aims to still the mind and enhance concentration. Practitioners sit in a comfortable position, gazing at the chosen point without blinking. This simple yet potent method promotes mental clarity, improves memory, and cultivates a heightened state of awareness. Beyond its psychological benefits, it is believed to cleanse and improve eyesight.

The Yoga expert advised, “Encourage students to practice these asanas regularly, focusing on mindful breathing and staying present in each pose. Consistent Yoga practice can significantly contribute to building concentration, reducing stress and enhancing memory.”