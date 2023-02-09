9 effective home remedies to get rid of toothache at night

Toothache can be highly uncomfortable at any point of the day, but at night it tends to worsen and this could disrupt your sleep schedule and affect your energy levels the next day. One of the reasons toothache commonly affects us at night is because when we lie down, more blood rush to our heads which may put pressure on sensitive areas. In case of any damage or cavities in the tooth, it hurts more. There are some gum diseases or infections that can make the teeth sensitive and cause pain. Bruxism or the habit of grinding teeth in the sleep can also cause ache. While one has less chances of reaching a dentist late at night, there are some effective home remedies that can bring immediate relief. (Also read: Do you grind your teeth in sleep? 7 effective tips to prevent bruxism)

"A toothache is mild to severe pain in or around your teeth and jaws. It may indicate that you have a tooth or gum concern. If you have a toothache, it’s important to figure out what’s at the root of your discomfort. From there, you can determine how to best relieve any pain, swelling, or other symptoms," says Dr Rajesh Shetty, Clinical Director of Dazzle Dental Clinic, Bandra, Mumbai.

Here are some effective home remedies suggested by Dr Shetty to get rid of toothache at night:

1. Saltwater rinse

For many people, a saltwater rinse is an effective first-line treatment. Salt water is a natural disinfectant, and it can help loosen food particles and debris that may be stuck in between your teeth. Treating a toothache with salt water can also help reduce inflammation and heal any oral wounds.To use this approach, mix 1/2 teaspoon (tsp) of salt into a glass of warm water and use it as a mouthwash.

2. Clove oil on a cotton pellet

Clove oil is known to soothe pain and hence application of a small cotton pellet on the aching tooth may relieve the pain to a certain extent.

3. Antibacterial mouthwash

Like all mouthwashes, apart from giving you great smell and minty breath, antiseptic mouthwash helps prevent infection by inhibiting plaque from building up around the teeth. Mouthwash also loosens up and helps remove any hidden food particles during brushing and flossing. Even better, this antiseptic reduces the chances of cavities.

In addition to these three very significant uses. Any kind of antibacterial mouthwash can be used to relieve pain and infection in the mouth. It can be used to reduce inflammation of your gums and cheeks, as well as can help prevent infection and irritation that may develop.

4. Cold compress

You can use a cold compress to relieve any pain you’re experiencing, especially if any type of trauma has caused your toothache. When you apply a cold compress, it causes the blood vessels in the area to constrict. This makes pain less severe. The cold can also reduce any swelling and inflammation.

To use this approach, hold a towel-wrapped bag of ice to the affected area for 20 minutes at a time. You can repeat this every few hours.

5. Take a pain reliever

For temporary relief, you can take a store-bought pain medication as directed on the label. Acetaminophen and ibuprofen are often the best choices for tooth pain, as they can also reduce inflammation at the site of the hurting tooth.

6. Elevate your head

Try sleeping with your head propped up on several pillows. Elevating your head higher than the rest of your body will prevent blood from pooling in your head and mouth. As a result, it improves circulation, decreases swelling, and alleviates some of the pain.

7. Watch what you eat

Until you can see your dentist, avoid foods and beverages that might worsen your toothache, like those that are particularly cold, hot, or acidic. Depending on the cause of your toothache, chewing with the tooth in question can cause even more damage, so it’s best to avoid putting pressure on it for now.

8. Clean the tooth

Cleaning the area around the painful tooth with a toothpick and dental floss may help relieve pain due to food stuck inside the gums.

9. Consume cold liquids

If the toothache is increased by hot liquid intake, one can try to consume cold liquids which may in some cases soothe the pain.

