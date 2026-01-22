Adah Sharma reveals her unconventional diet, fitness secrets, simple beauty hacks: 'Drink water like it's medicine'

Adah shared that she relies on whole-food hacks, using persimmon for creamy mousse textures and sunflower seeds to create healthy crackers. “Fresh food is a treat for me, I enjoy it. Also, nowadays every yummy item can be recreated with the same taste without using processed sugar, dairy etc., like for mousse we use persimmon to get the creamy texture and sweet taste, for crackers we use sunflower seeds to get the crisp, crunchy texture,” she said.

Her diet is guided by a deep compassion for animals as she avoids animal products: “I do not ingest the expired physical remains of fellow earth-dwelling creatures, and I abstain from the consumption of deceased non-human organisms.” And what’s the one food or drink Adah can’t live without? “ Water ; mandatory, unfortunately,” she shared.

When it comes to meals, Adah, 33, is a self-proclaimed 'rice enthusiast' with a strictly plant-based philosophy. In fact, she eats rice with everything — from pav bhaji to pizza. “I love rice. Rice is my favourite food. I can eat rice with everything. Even pav bhaji, I eat with rice, I top my pizza with rice,” she said.

Adah Sharma ’s morning starts with a blend of hydration and healthy fats. Asked about her breakfast of choice and the morning drink she wears by, the actor said, “I drink coconut water and eat the coconut malai (coconut cream). It's high in good fat and protein. I eat a boiled potato with jal jeera powder topped with pumpkin seeds and pomegranate.”

Adah Sharma is known for her unique personality and screen presence, but her approach to health is just as refreshing. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, the actor opened up about her 'unhinged but disciplined' daily routine , offering her unique — and often humorous — take on diet, fitness, and mental well-being. Also read | Nagarjuna reveals diet and fitness secrets for impressive physique: ‘I do intermittent fasting every day’

'Gravity is my trainer' Forget standard gym workouts, Adah’s fitness regime is as cinematic as her career. Currently 'flying' as part of her preparation for an upcoming film, she credited her physique to a mix of curiosity and spontaneous activity.

Adah said, “Since I'm preparing for a film, my new favourite workout is flying. And I'm really enjoying it. My fitness plan is anxiety, curiosity, and suddenly deciding to do a headstand at 2 am. Gravity is my trainer, sometimes I fight it, sometimes I surrender. My trainer is my mind. It's unhinged but disciplined.”

To overcome plateaus, she suggested 'shocking the muscles' and adopting 'new workouts and weird angles': “Shock your muscles, confuse your mind. New workouts, weird angles. Somedays, be a warrior, and other days be still like furniture. Romanticise the struggle. Pretend you’re training for a mysterious purpose no one understands.”

Adah Sharma's beauty and self-care rituals For Adah, beauty is an internal job supplemented by a few family secrets. Her skincare involves a heavy dose of minding her own business and treating water like medicine: “Minding my business and drinking water like it's medicine. Sleep is rare, expensive and powerful. I try investing in it.”

Following her mother’s advice, she said she focuses on a clean scalp and coconut oil. Interestingly, she advocated for 'talking nicely' to your hair, believing it remembers how it's treated: “From my mum I learned – keeping my scalp clean and (applying) coconut oil. Talk nicely to your hair. It's alive, it remembers.”

Self-care for Adah means 'software updates' on herself and the occasional digital detox. Asked how she prioritises self-care and relaxation, Adah shared: “I make sure to do the regular software updates on myself. Ignoring the phone is also intense relaxation. I also solve imaginary arguments with myself and win.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.