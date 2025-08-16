Are you drinking too much water? Pulmonologist warns against overhydration and blindly following ‘8 glasses a day’ rule

Hydration is stressed very often in wellness conversations, with the eight-glass rule frequently highlighted. This is one of the measures to steer clear of the perils of dehydration. But just like everything else, balance is of utmost importance, and so is the hydration level in your body. Going overboard with your water intake poses serious risks, too. Dr Elakiya Mathimaran, consultant pulmonologist, VS Group of Hospitals, Chennai, told HT Lifestyle that the kidneys are among the first organs to feel the strain from drinking too much water. Overhydration increases the risk of a sodium imbalance in the body.(Shutterstock)

He said, "Overhydration, or water intoxication, is not a term most people hear until it’s too late. It occurs when the kidneys can’t clear the excess fluid quick enough, they can only handle around a litre an hour."

What are the other risks?

Other than overburdening the kidneys with the persistent filtering process when you overdrink water, Dr Mathimaran revealed that excess causes a sharp drop in sodium levels. He called it hyponatremia.

The first warning signs that patients feel are bloating, fogginess, and nausea. This imbalance needs to be taken seriously, as it disturbs normal functioning, and as Dr Mathimaran pointed out, severe cases of hyponatremia can progress to seizures and major medical emergencies.

He also named the vulnerable groups at higher risk, warning, “The idea that more water is always better is simply wrong. Endurance athletes, people with kidney or heart issues, and even otherwise healthy individuals following extreme ‘hydration challenges’ are most at risk.”

When should you drink water and what to keep in mind

While it is good to stay hydrated, don't overdo it.(Shutterstock)

Blindly following the ‘8 glasses a day’ rule isn’t the way to go. Hydration depends on several factors, from personal differences like body weight and diet to simple cues such as urine colour. Dr Mathimaran listed some essentials that you need to keep in mind, which help make your hydration healthier:

Hydration needs are personally shaped by your age, body weight, activity, diet, and the climate you live in.

Many forget that fruits, vegetables, soups, and even tea or coffee quietly add to your daily fluid intake. A watermelon slice on a hot day, for example, is doing more for your hydration than you realise.

Drink when you feel thirsty; don’t force a timetable.

Check your urine; pale yellow is generally fine.

If you are sweating too much, replace not just water but salts too.

Those with chronic health conditions should always follow medical guidance.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.