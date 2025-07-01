Should you switch to alkaline water? Know the benefits, risks and who it's for

Contemporary wellness trends are all about enriched everything, from snacks to skincare, to see boosted results. Water is no exception either, as it's getting the fancy upgrade of ‘alkaline water.' But is it a game-changer, and who benefits the most from alkaline water? HT Lifestyle reached out to experts to understand this proactive wellness trend that has taken hydration to the next level. Alkaline water is water infused with minerals like calcium, magnesium, and potassium, which raise the pH levels.(Shutterstock)

What is alkaline water?

Suvarna Sawant, chief dietician and HoD, clinical nutrition and dietetics, Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai, told HT Lifestyle that to understand alkaline water, one must first understand the pH scale, a measurement that determines acidity or a substance.

She said, “Measured between 0-14, each number indicates a ten-fold change, with substances below 7 considered to be highly acidic and those above 7 considered to be basic or alkaline. Alkaline water is simply natural water which has passed over mineral-rich rocks, or through a home ioniser, picking up alkaline helpers like calcium, magnesium, potassium and bicarbonate. The soluble minerals have the ability to raise pH level of the water to the 8-9 range, reducing the acidity, making the water ‘healthier.’”

What prompted the rise of alkaline water?

So what caused the surge in popularity that's making more people reach for alkaline water? Aakash Vaghela, Founder and MD, Evocus, shared with HT Lifestyle that it gained momentum around 2020, a major year that changed how Indians approached wellness. The pandemic encouraged people to become more conscious about their health choices. Alkaline water, infused with minerals and electrolytes, emerged as part of this wave.

Aakash said, “What started as a niche product in select premium retail outlets and wellness stores has now become widely available across modern trade, e-commerce platforms, and even quick-commerce apps. Initially, it was adopted only by the health-conscious and fitness enthusiasts, but over time, we’ve seen significant uptake among urban millennials and Gen Z consumers who are highly aware, label-conscious, and value long-term health benefits.”

He added, “By 2024, the shift was clearly visible, the premium bottled water market touched $1.2 billion, growing at a 7.5 percent CAGR, with functional waters like alkaline and mineral-rich variants leading the growth. Today, this trend has matured into a demand for transparency and education. Consumers aren’t just choosing better, they want to understand the science behind it, from pH levels to antioxidant properties. The evolution of alternate waters in India is no longer just about hydration, it's about informed, intentional living.”

But does everyone require alkaline water?

But before jumping on the wellness bandwagon, it’s worth asking, does everyone really need this mineral-boosted water? According to dietitian Suvarna Sawant, the body already does a pretty good job of balancing its pH on its own. She said, “However, our lungs and kidneys are responsible for guarding the pH levels of the blood at about 7.4, regardless of what you consume. So for most healthy people, plain safe water hydrates just as well as any ‘enhanced’ version.”

Who may require alkaline water the most?

Those who struggle with acid reflux may benefit from alkaline water. (Shutterstock)

That being said, alkaline water’s effectiveness isn’t entirely without merit; some groups, especially those with acidity issues, may find it beneficial.

Survana explained, “Available research shows that water at pH 8.8 can instantly switch off pepsin, the rogue stomach enzyme that fuels acid-reflux symptoms. So, some individuals with chronic heartburn issues may find relief from consuming alkaline water. Some studies also indicate a slightly smoother post-exercise blood flow and modest improvements in glucose control among adults who regularly choose high-pH, electrolyte-rich water. It is important to note that these findings are early, and more research on the matter is ongoing.”

What are some potential risks?

But again, just like most wellness trends, alkaline water too comes with its own set of caveats. It may be beneficial to some, while consuming in excess may have unintended consequences.

The dietician warned,“On the contrary, drinking very high-pH water (above 10) or relying on it exclusively can upset digestion or interfere with mineral uptake and in rare cases may cause nausea, tingling or muscle twitches. Hence, unless you are suffering from chronic acid reflux or an endurance athlete needing quick rehydration, the healthiest option for you is clean, good-tasting water, which can keep you hydrated every day.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.