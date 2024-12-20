Year ender 2024: Top wellness trends from AI in fertility, infertility solutions to gut health

The wellness industry is always changing and 2024 was no different as new trends were driven by the emphasis on individualised wellness, holistic health and incorporating technology into self-care practices. People are looking for sustainable, scientifically supported methods to enhance their emotional and physical wellness, from fertility to gut health. In 2024, gut health remains vital for overall well-being, affecting immune function, mental health, and digestion. Probiotics and personalized nutrition are trending, alongside a growing market for functional foods and plant-based diets.

Hence, in 2024, the wellness sector continues to grow by incorporating modern technologies and new findings to address reproductive health and fertility. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Parul Gupta Khanna, Fertility Specialist at Nova Southend Fertility and IVF in New Delhi's Vasant Vihar, highlighted some wellness trends that are opening the door for innovative IVF and fertility treatments as the world's infertility treatment rates continue to rise -

1. Using AI and machine learning to treat fertility

By increasing the accuracy of IVF procedures, artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming fertility care. In order to anticipate ovulation cycles, optimize embryo selection, and raise overall IVF success rates, AI systems examine patient data. AI-powered embryo grading systems, for instance, assist embryologists in selecting the healthiest embryos for transfer, cutting down on the duration and psychological impact of repeated IVF treatments. Additionally, machine learning is helping to diagnose infertility by spotting minute trends in test results and patient histories that might otherwise go unnoticed. Even though AI has a lot of potential for improving fertility, further study is sill needes before it can be fully relied upon.

2. Gut health and its impact on reproductive health

An increasingly important aspect of fertility wellness is gut health. Studies indicates an important connection between the gut microbiota and reproductive health, impacting inflammation, hormone control, and overall fertility. Poor gut health has been related to illnesses like polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) and endometriosis, which can influence fertility. Probiotics and diets high in prebiotics are being increasingly advocated in 2024 to promote natural and assisted conception efforts by enhancing gut health.

3. Personalised fertility nutrition plans

Personalised fertility diets are becoming more popular because nutrition is so important for reproductive health. To maximize conception, these customised strategies take into account each person's unique hormone imbalances, lifestyle choices, and even genetic predispositions. To enhance egg quality, sperm health, and overall reproductive results, foods high in antioxidants, omega-3 fatty acids, and certain vitamins (Vitamin D, folic acid, Vitamin E etc) are advised in addition to supplements.

4. Hormone disruption awareness

Couples are embracing clean living habits to protect fertility as a result of increased awareness of endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) in common items. In order to reduce exposure to dangerous chemicals that can disrupt reproductive health, fertility-friendly cosmetics, plastic substitutes, and non-toxic household items are becoming more popular in 2024.

5. Mental wellness during fertility treatments

Understanding the psychological toll that infertility issues take, mental health solutions are increasingly being incorporated into wellness trends. In order to promote emotional resilience and lower stress, which can have a detrimental impact on treatment results, IVF programs are incorporating mindfulness, yoga, and fertility-focused counseling services.

Bringing her expertise to the same, Dr Sowparnika SN, Consultant - Reproductive Medicine at Milann Fertility Center in Bengaluru's Sarjapur, shared, “The field of fertility research is developing remarkably quickly, providing individuals and couples who are having trouble getting pregnant with fresh hope and opportunities. In order to increase success rates and patient satisfaction, we seek out new developments in fertility treatments as well as more sophisticated, cutting-edge technologies paired with individualised care. Therefore, there are more findings on AI, gene mutations and invasive treatments if we talk about reproductive trends in 2024.”

Among them are:

1. AI-powered embryonic selection: To find the most viable embryos for implantation, artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms examine the morphology, genetic health, and trends of embryo growth. Because the healthiest embryos are chosen, this method dramatically raises IVF success rates.

2. Modern sperm selection techniques such as Magnetic Activated Cell Sorting (MACS) and microfluidics-based sperm sorting have been developed in 2024. Male infertility is a contributing factor in as many as 50% of infertility cases. By ensuring that only the healthiest sperm are used in treatments, these methods increase the likelihood of fertilization and pregnancy.

3. Moreover personalised medication has topped the trend.

4. Today, cryopreservation—also known as preserving eggs, sperm, and/or embryos—is more widespread than ever. People can preserve reproductive cells through this technique for usage when they're ready to conceive or when they're receiving certain medical treatments that could adversely impair their fertility. Additionally, during IVF-FET, doctors can only choose embryos that appear healthy, boosting the likelihood of a successful implantation.

Dr Sowparnika SN asserted that in 2024, gut health is still be essential to overall well-being. According to research, immune system performance, mental health and digestive health are all significantly impacted by gut health -

1. The gut-brain axis, which connects gut microbiota to mood regulation and cognitive function, has gained attention.

2. To support a balanced microbiome, foods high in probiotics (such as yogurt, kefir, and fermented vegetables) and prebiotics (like garlic, onions, and bananas) will continue to be popular.

3. Personalised Nutrition: To improve digestion and general health, more people are using gut microbiome testing to customise their diets based on their individual gut profiles.

4. To strengthen your body's natural defenses and promote gut health, increase your intake of foods high in fiber.

5. The market for functional foods—foods that provide health advantages beyond basic nourishment—and plant-based diets is expanding rapidly. Functional food sales are predicted to grow in 2024 as more consumers place a higher priority on sustainable, health-conscious eating.

6. Track your food intake with apps that measure water intake or calories.

7. Popularity of digital detoxification.

8. The use of scientifically supported techniques to maximize longevity and health, or "biohacking," is becoming more popular in India. Indians are following international trends to extend their lifespan, from wearable technology that tracks biometrics to cold therapy, intermittent fasting, and longevity pills.

For individuals and couples navigating their fertility journey in 2024, these trends provide hope and comprehensive answers as they gain traction. The future of health industry appears more promising than ever thanks to the integration of research, technology and lifestyle modifications.

