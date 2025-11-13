Mumbai orthopaedic surgeon says ‘women actually need more sleep than men and science backs it’

Ever wondered why you're always the one hitting snooze, while your partner's up and ready to go? It's not just you – women may actually need more sleep than men. Dr Manan Vora, an orthopaedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist in Mumbai, explained in a July 13 Instagram video that women generally require more sleep than men, averaging approximately 20 extra minutes daily. This increased need is due to the influence of hormonal fluctuations, such as those experienced during menstruation, pregnancy, and menopause, he shared. Also read | Why Indian women sleep less than men Laden with hormonal changes, women's bodies crave more sleep. (Freepik)

Women ‘need about 20 minutes more sleep daily’

According to Dr Vora, these hormonal cycles disrupt women's sleep patterns, making it difficult to initiate sleep and causing them to wake more frequently throughout the night. Consequently, even a standard eight hours of sleep may not be sufficient for a woman's body to achieve full rest, and this requirement for additional sleep is a physiological necessity, not a matter of laziness, per Dr Vora.

In the video he posted, Dr Vora said: “It's 7 am and I'm making breakfast for my wife. She's sleeping. Did you know women need more sleep than men? On average, they need about 20 minutes more every day. Why? Because of hormones. Periods, pregnancy, and menopause mess with their sleep. It gets harder to fall asleep, and they wake up more often. Even 8 hours of sleep doesn't feel enough sometimes because the body doesn't fully rest. It's not being lazy. It's just how the body works. That extra sleep is needed.”

Are you getting enough sleep?

How do you know if you're getting enough sleep? It's not just about the number of hours, but how you feel throughout the day. In a November 15 interview with Cleveland Clinic, sleep disorders specialist Michelle Drerup said you should pay attention to your energy levels in the late morning, before lunch. Can you focus? Do you feel energised? That's a better indicator of whether you're well-rested or not. Don't wait till the afternoon slump to assess your sleep – you might be too tired to even notice.

She said: “The best time to judge whether you got enough sleep isn’t typically right after waking. Instead, assess how you feel later in the morning. How is your energy level? Can you stay focused and do everything you need to do?”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.