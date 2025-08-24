Adele's weight loss journey wasn't about dropping extra kilos: When singer revealed real reason for her transformation

Adele's weight-loss transformation is inspirational for many who are keen to get fitter and shed some kilos. But this transformation did not happen overnight. Many often think quick-fix workout plans promise results, but patience, dedication, and consistency are the actual pillars of a fitness journey. In an earlier 2021 interview with Vogue, Adele revealed that she has been doing rigorous weight-lifting and circuit-training sessions continuously for three years. And overall, gym brought her big mental health benefits too, beyond just physical fitness. Adele has absolutely no plans for new music, announces indefinite hiatus (Instagram / @ adele)

Which all workouts did she do?

Before beginning any workout journey, everyone starts by focusing on a target area, maybe it has more fat stored in it or is simply harder to lose weight from. Likewise, for Adele too, she started with her lower back and stomach. As a mother, her C-section delivery made it more likely for her to have pronounced belly fat.

She said, “I have a bad back and I had a C-section. So I had just nothing going on down there.”

As per Vogue's report, Adele did deep squats with weights and elliptical sessions, besides circuit training. It also noted that she used every gym machine, suggesting her workout is diverse, from strength training to low-impact cardio.

Working out at gym helped with her anxiety

While the first thought might be to always seek out which workouts a celebrity is doing, sometimes it’s just as important to understand the mindset behind it.

The gym is not just a place to sweat it out and burn calories on different equipment. The benefits extend to mental health as well, as Adele highlighted that fitness can play a big role in keeping you mentally healthy and as for Adele, her gym workouts significantly helped to manage her anxiety better.

She told Vogue, "It (gym) became my time. I realised that when I was working out, I didn’t have any anxiety. It was never about losing weight.” Working out not only made her more toned and fit but also built mental strength and resilience.

Moreover, anxiety, as per Adele, was very unpredictable and non-linear. She said, “I’d have a lovely night with my friends,” she says, “and then I’d wake up like a tsunami was coming for me.”

The emotional mood swings were challenging, but her gym became a calming space, assisting her in regaining a sense of control.

This shows that fitness is as much about the mind as about the body.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.