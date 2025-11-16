Aditya Roy Kapur turns 40: Birthday boy has been eating same, simple breakfast daily for almost a decade; know benefits

Oats are a breakfast rockstar – they are high in fibre, keeping you full and satisfied, rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, and they lower cholesterol and blood sugar levels, supporting healthy heart function. Plus, they're versatile and delicious – you can eat them with fruits, nuts, or honey. One celebrity who loves to start his day with a bowl of oats and reap the benefits is Aditya Roy Kapur. Also read | Aditya Roy Kapur: I’ve always been paranoid about using unhealthy measures to build my body Aditya Roy Kapur's favourite breakfast, oats, can be a nutritious, inexpensive, and versatile way to incorporate whole grains into your diet and help you start your morning off right. (Instagram/Aditya Roy Kapur)

‘Oats are a nutritious breakfast’

In a December 29, 2023 interview with GQ India, Aditya Roy Kapur, who turned 40 on November 16, was asked to share a list of things he can't live without. One of the top things on his list of essentials was oats.

He said, “I've realised that when I was compelled and made to think about the things I couldn't live without, actually that this (oats) has to feature on the list because this is something I've eaten for breakfast for the last eight years every morning with very few exceptions; so I mean, this is definitely something I would struggle without.”

He explained his choice of breakfast, and said: “Oats are a nutritious breakfast, I would say, a slow-releasing carb, if you must know... I've been told it's a healthy carb; it is better than white bread. It's like sweet potato oats, basically, (these) are two that I eat. (holding his favourite oats brand) This one trumps the sweet potato.”

What makes oats the ideal breakfast?

Oatmeal is a nutritious, inexpensive, and versatile way to incorporate whole grains into your diet and help you start your morning off right, according to an October 2024 report from Mayoclinichealthsystem.org. Oats are packed with soluble fibre (beta-glucan) that lowers cholesterol and blood sugar, supports heart health, promotes good gut bacteria, and aids weight management.

A 1/2 cup serving of cooked oats reportedly contains 165 calories, 4g of fibre, and 6g of protein, keeping you full and releasing energy slowly, while being rich in vitamins and minerals like magnesium, copper, and zinc. So, like Aditya, start your day with oats and reap the benefits.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.