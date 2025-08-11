Aditya Roy Kapur on his looks overshadowing his work: At least people are not saying something bad

Aditya Roy Kapur has had successful projects like Aashiqui 2 (2013), Malang (2020) The Night Manager and the recent Metro… In Dino to his credit. But oftentimes, more than his acting skills, his good looks get the limelight. Ask the actor if he feels that his work gets overshadowed because of his appearance, and he agrees. Aditya Roy Kapur(Photo: Instagram)

He says, “I guess I do get that, but I don't try and think about that or lose too much sleep over it. Eventually, I think water finds its level and the more work you do, you know that'll come to the fore. If you start thinking about things like ‘I'm not getting this’ and you start looking for validation, then you can very easily become cynical and start having a negative attitude towards things.”

Aditya Roy Kapur adds that he instead tried to look at the positive side of it: “If you feel people are praising you for something, at least they're not saying something bad. So, it's fine. Eventually the work speaks for itself. And if you've done enough work over time, I think people realise your worth eventually. I don't disagree with the assessment that my looks get talked about more at times, but I don't fixate on it or allow myself to get cynical or negative about it.”

In today’s time, apart from the looks and skills, social media has also become a part of the acting profession somehow, and Aditya admits being an amateur at that. “Things have changed a lot actually in the last 10-15 years. It was different before social media became such a crazy thing but for me, a lot of it is just about disconnecting from a lot of the noise,” he says, adding that he tries to keep himself away from the virtual world.

“I don't read a lot of stuff about myself. I'm not queued in that much on my own self. So, sometimes ignorance is bliss. You can choose how much you want to clutter your head or declutter your head. And today, an important skill is how to learn to switch off and to choose what information you want to consume and in what measure, knowing how is it benefiting you or if it is not,” Aditya says, elaborating, “So, as an actor, the part of the job that I love the most is collaborating on set, working on my character or just being on set and doing that work. That's the core of why I do this. The rest of it you can try and simplify in your head by kind of disconnecting and not being so into it.”