AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist reveals 10 breakfast mistakes that cause bloating: ‘Skipping breakfast and then…’

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. What you eat first thing in the morning to break your fast after the last meal you ate the previous night, after waking up, sets the tone for the day you will have. However, even with this knowledge, we still make mistakes that can create issues for our gut health, such as bloating. We all may be guilty of skipping breakfast on some days, but being a frequent offender could impact our overall health. (Freepik)

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, shared in an Instagram post on October 9, the 10 mistakes we unknowingly make during breakfast that may be causing bloating.

10 mistakes that cause bloating after having breakfast

Sharing the post, Dr Sethi wrote, “10 breakfast mistakes that cause bloating, according to a stomach doctor. Which of these mistakes do you think you might be making?” Let's find out what these mistakes are:

Skipping breakfast and then overeating later

Starting the day with sugar cereals or pastries

Overloading on milk if you are lactose sensitive

Drinking coffee on an empty stomach

Eating too fast without chewing properly

Using artificial sweeteners in drinks or foods

Relying on ultra-processed protein bars or shakes

Having carbonated drinks first thing in the morning

Not including enough fibre-rich foods in your breakfast

Large high-fat fried breakfast options (greasy oils, processed meats)

Why is skipping breakfast harmful?

We all may be guilty of skipping breakfast on some days, but being a frequent offender could impact our overall health. In a 2022 interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ashit Bhagwati, honorary consultant in internal medicine and honorary academic director ICU at Bhatia Hospital, Mumbai, revealed skipping breakfast can be responsible for weight gain, slow metabolism, high BP, headache and dizziness, uncontrolled blood sugar levels, acidity, low energy, and low immunity. Learn more about it here.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.