AIIMS, Harvard gastroenterologist rates 9 popular breakfast options for gut health: Sugary cereals are the worst

Living with a bad gut is one of the worst curses on your body. Not only does it deteriorate your quality of life, it is also a constant struggle to figure out the right food for you. If you are also going through something similar, we have some solutions for you. Greek yogurt could be the best friend your gut needs.

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist who trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, has rated the 9 most popular breakfast foods for your gut. He wrote on Instagram, “Doctor Sethi Ranks 10 Breakfast Foods for Gut Health ⚠️🚨 In this video, I rank 10 of the most common breakfast foods based on how they impact your gut health — from a gastroenterologist’s lens. This ranking is backed by science — not trends. If you care about your gut, don’t skip breakfast… or this list.” FYI: He wrote 10 but gave 9.

Greek Yogurt: 9

Greek yogurt is a protein-rich, creamy dairy product known for its thick texture and tangy flavor. It's great for digestion, supports muscle health, and can be enjoyed plain or topped with fruits and nuts.

Multigrain Toast: 8

Multigrain toast is made from a blend of grains like wheat, oats, and barley, offering more fiber and nutrients than white bread. It's a heart-healthy, filling option perfect for breakfast or a light snack.

Steel Cut Oatmeal: 7

Steel-cut oatmeal is made from whole oat groats that are chopped into pieces, giving it a chewy texture and nutty flavor. It's rich in fiber and digests slowly, helping keep you full and energized longer.

Instant Oatmeal: 6

Instant oatmeal is pre-cooked and dried for quick preparation, making it a convenient breakfast choice. While it retains some fiber, flavored versions can be high in added sugar and sodium.

Bagel: 5

A bagel is a dense, chewy bread roll that's boiled before baking, often enjoyed toasted with cream cheese or spreads. While tasty and satisfying, it's higher in carbs and lower in fiber compared to whole grain options.

Flavoured Yogurt: 4

Flavoured yogurt is a sweet, creamy dairy option that often contains added fruits and sugars. While it offers calcium and probiotics, the sugar content can outweigh its health benefits if consumed regularly.

White Bread Toast: 3

White bread toast is made from refined flour, offering a soft texture but minimal fiber and nutrients. It's quick and versatile, though less nutritious than whole grain alternatives.

Breakfast Sausages: 2

Breakfast sausages are savory, protein-rich meats often served hot with eggs or toast. However, they can be high in saturated fats, sodium, and preservatives, making them best for occasional indulgence.

Sugary Cereals: 1

Sugary cereals are highly processed breakfast options loaded with added sugars and artificial flavors. They provide quick energy but lack fiber and essential nutrients, making them a poor choice for sustained health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.