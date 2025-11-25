AIIMS Raipur orthopaedic surgeon warns drinking ‘too much chai or coffee’ in winter can harm your joints

While sipping chai or coffee is a winter ritual for many, overindulging in these hot beverages can have hidden health consequences. Dr Dushyant Chouhan, orthopaedic and sports injury surgeon at AIIMS Raipur, shares in his November 17 Instagram post why it’s important to moderate your intake during the colder months and what effects too much caffeine can have on your body. (Also read: Vadodara surgeon says ‘10,000 steps can’t undo 10 hours of sitting’; shares best way to counter long sitting hours ) Moderate hot beverage intake for better joint health in winter. (Unsplash)

Can hot beverages really affect your joints

“Tea is hot, but it can ‘cool down’ your bones. It may sound a little odd, but let me explain the fact behind it,” says Dr Dushyant. “When winter comes, we tend to drink a lot more tea and coffee to keep warm. However, the cartilage inside your knees, the layer between two bones, can dry out. This increases stiffness in the joint and causes more pain when the bones rub together.”

How to enjoy tea or coffee in winter

Dr Chouhan explains that winter dehydration is often overlooked, but it plays a big role in joint health. “So yes, you can enjoy your tea, but it’s essential to drink enough water alongside it. Staying hydrated helps prevent dehydration, which is common in winter, and is vital for maintaining healthy joints,” he adds.

He further notes, “People often don’t realise that what we drink can affect our bones and joints. Simple measures like keeping water intake adequate while enjoying hot beverages can make a significant difference.”

“I hope this information helps readers take care of their joints during the colder months. Many people have shared this advice after seeing it, and it’s important to spread awareness,” Dr Chouhan concludes.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.