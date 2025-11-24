Dermatologist suggests 8 foods that naturally reduce DHT levels to help control hair loss and support healthy hair

Hair thinning can be discouraging, especially when every shampoo, serum, or scalp remedy promises results but delivers little to no change. What many people don’t realise is that the food you eat plays a massive role in how your hair behaves, as the problem often starts deeper than the scalp. A key driver behind pattern hair loss is DHT (Dihydrotestosterone). It’s a powerful androgen hormone formed when the enzyme 5-alpha reductase (5-AR) converts testosterone into DHT. When DHT attaches to receptors in your hair follicles, it slowly reduces their size. Fuel your scalp with DHT-fighting foods that naturally support stronger, fuller-looking hair. (Adobe Stock )

Over time, the follicles produce weaker strands, and eventually, they cease to grow altogether. This process is the hallmark of androgenic alopecia, one of the most common forms of hair thinning. Dermatologist Dr Vidushi Jain, Medical Head at Dermalinks, tells Health Shots some foods can help by reducing the effect of DHT effect naturally. To begin with, pumpkin seeds, tomato, green tea, walnut, spinach, and oily fish are quite sufficient in terms of nutrients that they can potentially stop the enzyme 5-alpha reductase, which is the one that converts testosterone to DHT.

8 natural DHT-blocking foods:

1. Pumpkin Seeds

Key nutrient: Zinc + Phytosterols (especially beta-sitosterol)

How it helps: Beta-sitosterol has been studied for its ability to reduce 5-alpha reductase activity, which slows the conversion of testosterone to DHT. Zinc also helps maintain balanced hormone function, as reported by the Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine.

How to use: Add as a topping or incorporate the oil into salads.

2. Tomatoes

Key Nutrient: Lycopene

How it helps: A report by Nutrients (MDPI) shows that lycopene has the potential to reduce 5-alpha reductase activity and provide antioxidant support to hair follicles.

How to add: Cook tomatoes or make a tomato curry or sauce to add to food for better absorption.

3. Green Tea

Key nutrient: EGCG

How it helps: EGCG is known to lower 5-alpha reductase activity and support scalp circulation, as reported by Biochemical Pharmacology.

How to use: Consume 2–3 cups of green tea through a day.

4. Carrots

Key nutrient: Vitamin A (beta-carotene)

How it helps: Supports scalp health and sebum balance—essential for maintaining stable hair cycles influenced by DHT, as reported by the Journal of Dermatological Science.

How to add: Consume carrots raw, baked, or juiced.

5. Walnuts and Almonds

Key nutrient: L-lysine + Biotin + Healthy fats

How it helps: Supports protein formation and improves the impact of other DHT-reducing nutrients. Helps reduce inflammation around follicles.

How to add: A small handful daily.

6. Spinach and Kale

Key nutrient: Iron + Quercetin

How it helps: Iron supports strong roots, and quercetin may influence androgen-related activity due to its anti-inflammatory profile.

How to add: Smoothies, salads, and lightly steamed vegetables.

7. Salmon, Mackerel and Fatty Fish

Key nutrient: Omega-3 fatty acids

How it helps: Omega-3 reduces scalp inflammation that often worsens androgen-related hair fall, as reported in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition.

How to add: Try to consume 2–3 servings per week.

8. Berries (Blueberries, Raspberries)

Key nutrient: Vitamin C + Antioxidants

How it helps: Supports collagen formation and protects follicles from oxidative stress, which can accelerate age-related and hormonal thinning.

How to use: Add to oatmeal, smoothies, or yoghurt.

When diet isn’t enough:

A balanced diet can support hair health, but it shouldn’t replace professional care. If hair thinning is sudden, patchy, or rapidly worsening, consult a doctor to rule out thyroid disorders, nutrient deficiencies, or autoimmune conditions, says Dr Jain. Foods that influence DHT work gradually, so give your body time to adjust. Most people notice changes in shedding and texture after consistent habits for three to six months.

FAQs: Foods block DHT and stop hair loss

Q. Can food alone lower DHT enough to stop hair loss?

Food can help support lower DHT levels, but its effectiveness is most pronounced when used in conjunction with good hair care and medical guidance. It’s a helpful addition, not a single solution.

Q. How long do DHT-blocking foods take to show results?

Most people need at least 3–6 months of steady intake to notice a reduction in shedding or stronger strands.

Q. Are these foods safe to eat on a daily basis?

Yes, most are everyday foods, but portions matter. Individuals with allergies or pre-existing medical conditions are advised to consult a healthcare professional.

Q. Who benefits most from DHT-blocking foods?

They’re most useful for those with hereditary thinning or early signs of pattern loss, as diet helps support healthier follicle function.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)