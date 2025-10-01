AIIMS trained neurologist shares real reason 55-year-old man had slurred speech: 'He survived but is dependent for life'

Strokes can affect anyone, regardless of age. Several young celebrities, such as model, entrepreneur and singer Justin Bieber's wife, Hailey Bieber, have shared their experiences with strokes, raising awareness about this serious health condition – she had a mini-stroke caused by a small blood clot in her brain, which she luckily recovered from quickly. Also read | Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Bieber was hospitalised for brain blood clot, stroke-like symptoms A brain stroke occurs when the blood supply to a part of the brain is interrupted or blocked, depriving brain tissue of oxygen and essential nutrients.(Pixabay )

In a September 13 Instagram post, Dr Rahul Chawla, a neurologist from IBS Hospital Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi, who was trained at AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospitals, shared some stroke symptoms that people should be aware of. Dr Chawla, an All India Rank 2 holder in AIIMS and 1 in PMT, said, “After treating thousands of patients with stroke, these are the things I wish more people knew before it was too late.”

'The golden window was missed'

He cited a medical case study to highlight that while some of us know enough about strokes to recognise they are a medical emergency with serious health implications, understanding strokes, their symptoms, and how to respond appropriately is just as important.

“A 55-year-old man had weakness and slurred speech at breakfast. His family thought it would pass and waited. By the time they reached the hospital, 7 hours had passed. The golden window was missed. He survived — but dependent for life,” he shared.

Act promptly when you see these stroke symptoms

Recognising the signs of stroke can have an important impact on survival rates and reduce complications, including potential disability, as every minute counts.

Here is what you must know, from stroke symptoms to prevention tips.

1. “Stroke presents suddenly, and there may not be any headache or any warning symptom before. Symptoms: sudden weakness, slurred speech, facial droop, sudden vision loss, and imbalance,” Dr Chawla said.

2. “Golden window: 4.5 hours. Beyond that, clot-busting injection (tPA) may not help,” he added.

3. He said, “Every minute counts — 2 million brain cells die per minute (as per American Stroke Association).”

4. Dr Chawla concluded, “Prevention: control BP, diabetes, cholesterol; stop smoking; exercise daily; reduce salt.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.