Ajith Kumar advises people 'not to shove road accident victims into auto'. Doctor explains why it makes total sense

Actor Ajith Kumar's team recently won third place in the Dubai 24H race. During an interview with Gulf News on the sidelines of the race, Ajith highlighted how, when witnessing a road accident, it's essential to prioritise the safety and well-being of those involved and not take matters into your own hands. According to him, if you see a road accident victim, do not lift them and ‘shove them in an auto or cab’, instead call for an ambulance and wait for paramedics to come. Also read | Ajith Kumar thanks all for love, encouragement for Dubai race: ‘It motivates me to push my limits’ After a road accident, Ajith Kumar says it is vital to call for professional medical help immediately. (Picture courtesy: Gulf News)

'People think they are being good Samaritans'

He also recalled how a friend of his was 'confined to a wheelchair' after locals tried to help him, when he met with a road accident, instead of waiting for medical help to arrive. Dr Suranjit Chatterjee, senior consultant of internal medicine at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, confirmed to HT Lifestyle that if you're not trained in first aid, it's best to wait for medical professionals to arrive.

Ajith said, “In a road accident, trying to be good Samaritans, people come and pick you up and that's the whole problem. In India, and most parts of the world, people think they are being good Samaritans. They see an accident victim on the road and they just go, pick them up and put them in an auto. If the person, unfortunately, has a spinal injury, by doing so, you maim them for life.”

Your rash actions could cost someone their life

He added, “It happened to a very close friend of mine, who met with a car accident in Pune and the locals around (him) thought they were being very kind, and good Samaritans; (they) picked him up, he had broken his vertebra... the poor guy is now confined to a wheelchair. So these kind of things, I am not trying to say we need to educate people about, but they need to be told that 'You don't just run up to an accident victim on the road and pick them up like a ragdoll and shove them into an auto or a cab'. Wait for the paramedics to arrive. And then some people tend to give them (road accident victims) water. Then if that person requires immediate surgery, you cannot perform the surgery right away because that person has consumed water... it could (cause them their life). So there are so many things you need to be aware of."

Wait for medical help

What is the first step you should take when witnessing a road accident? Dr Suranjit Chatterjee says you should ensure your own safety before helping others. After that, here’s what you should do, according to him:

⦿ Call for emergency help: The first priority is to call an ambulance or emergency services. Provide them with clear and accurate information about the accident location, the number of people involved, and their condition.

⦿ Assess the scene: Ensure that the area is safe to approach. If necessary, move the injured person away from further danger (e.g., from traffic, fire) but only if it is safe to do so and not putting them at further risk of injury.

⦿ Provide first aid: If the injured person is in immediate danger, and you are trained to do so, provide first aid based on the situation. For example:

• For bleeding: Apply pressure to stop the bleeding.

• For unconscious persons: Check for breathing and pulse. If necessary, begin CPR if you are trained.

• For fractures: Keep the person still and avoid moving them if there’s a possibility of spinal injury.

• The key is to call for professional medical help immediately and assist where possible while waiting for emergency services to arrive.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.