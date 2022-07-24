Ali Fazal’s weekend workout with battle ropes, cycling is inspo for every day

Ali Fazal is slaying it at the gym. The actor, who is a fitness enthusiast, is beating his morning blues with robust workout routine. The actor loves his gym diaries – from high intensity workouts to lifting weights and cycling, Ali is often spotted working out in animal mode at the gym, when not working for the screen. Ali recently suffered a shoulder injury and had to take a break from his gym routine. But nothing can keep him away from his fitness routine for a long time, and hence he is back. Ali, a day back, shared a short video of himself working out in animal flow at the gym with his fitness trainer. The video is giving us all the inspo we need this weekend to get off the bed and run to the gym.

Ali, in the video, can be seen taking up multiple fitness routine, with guidance from his fitness trainer Adnan Azhar. In the beginning of the video, the actor can be seen lifting weights and stretching his arms upwards with the weights. Then he can be seen working out with battle ropes and engaging his arm muscles. Ali can also be seen cycling in the gym. With the video, Ali gave us an update about the shoulder injury that he is having - “Still battling shoulder injuries but much much improvement.” he wrote. In no time, Ali’s Instagram post was flooded with likes and comments from his fans and colleagues. Reacting to his post, Ali’s colleague from the film industry Tisca Chopra commended “Get well Ali,” and dropped a black heart emoticon. Take a look at Ali’s fitness routine here:

The fitness routine performed by Ali comes with multiple health benefits. Lifting weights help in gaining or losing weight, it also helps in boosting metabolism and burning mega calories. Battle rope workouts, on the other hand, helps in building muscle strength and improving cardiorespiratory fitness. Cycling in the gym helps in improving muscle strength and cardiovascular fitness. It also helps in enhancing the posture and the joint mobility, thereby improving the range of motion of the body.

