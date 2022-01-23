With a pic from Hegra, Ali Fazal speaks of sunsets and clouds

Ali Fazal is freshly back from her trip to Hegra with girlfriend Richa Chadha. The couple took off for their vacation in Saudi Arabia together and had a whole lot of fun. They also visited the ancient city of Hegra – an archaeological site based in Medina Province in the Hejaz, Saudi Arabia. From chilling in the ruins of an ancient civilisation to standing witness to one of the brightest and the stunning sunsets, Ali and Richa did it all.

On Sunday, Ali Fazal went on a short trip down the memory lane, and fished out a picture of himself standing by the ruins of Hegra and watching a stunning sunset. The actor, who is back to Mumbai after a dreamy vacation, is still in the Hegra state of mind. In the picture, Ali, dressed in blue tee shirt, black pair of trousers and a black trench coat, can be seen looking away from the camera and soaking in the vibe of the place. Standing in the middle of the desert with rocks and a beautiful sunset in the backdrop, Ali can be seen having a moment with himself.

With the picture, clicked by none other than Richa, Ali shared his state of mind with a caption where he spoke of sunsets, volcano and clouds. " Moments after he flew off into the sunset. There was no sign from God, just a reddish hue. We took the cue. He’s on cloud 43 now, learning to write. You can't just start thinking up there you got to learn to write. and also learn sewing. It helps. Fabrics need needles and thread. Threads so many threads. I like mountains. I like myself too. Hell, I am a mountain. Maybe a volcano sometimes. We are looking for coherence at all times. I am narrating it as it comes so sometimes my grammar and verse take a hit. Like imagine clouds were just a depiction of Gods gut state every day," read his caption.

Within minutes, Ali's picture was flooded with likes and comments from his Instagram family. Reacting to his post, Ali's colleague from the film industry Kubbra Sait commented, " Hatt!! Itna acha kaun likhta hai (How can someone write so good)." Richa, on the other hand dropped a love emoticon.

Ali's pictures are giving us major travel FOMO, all the while making us believe in the need of exploring the untouched pockets of the world.