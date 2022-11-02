Alia Bhatt’s trainer demonstrates Ashwa Sanchalanasana, speaks of benefits

Yoga comes with a range of health benefits. Recommended by multiple health and fitness experts, yoga asanas have a holistic approach in healing the body, joints, muscles and the mind as well. From relaxing the body to strengthening the muscles to the bones and the joints, to alleviating stress, symptoms of anxiety and calming the mind and inducing good sleep, yoga’s benefits are manifold. Yoga also helps in stretching the body and boosting flexibility and improving the overall posture. When practised on a regular basis, yoga helps in improving strength and the physical ability of the body as well.

Variety of yoga asanas target respective muscle groups and help in strengthening and healing them. Anshuka Parwani, known for being the yoga trainer to several Bollywood personalities such as Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor, keeps sharing such yoga-related insights and tips on her Instagram profile. A day back, Anshuka shared a short video of herself performing Ashwa Sanchalanasana. In the video, Anshuka can be seen performing low lunges with her hands supported on two yoga bricks on the yoga mat. She can be then seen stretching her back with her face facing upwards. With the video, Anshuka shared the many benefits of Ashwa Sanchalanasana. “This one is my favourite - the Ashwasanchalanasana drill, also known as low lunge pose, which helps to build lower body strength, especially the knees and ankles. Super useful to open the hip flexors and strengthen the glutes and hamstrings, stretches and strengthen the spine, thus increasing flexibility of the back,” read an excerpt of her post.

Anshuka further added that this yoga pose also helps in improving digestion and the overall metabolism of the body. It also helps in massaging the kidneys and stimulating the abdominal organs. The yoga trainer further added that people suffering from neck or knee injury should, however, refrain from practising this asana.

