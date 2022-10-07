Alia Bhatt's trainer shares yoga asanas that can be done better with yoga wheel

The yoga wheel is known as one of the most useful props in performing yoga. Recommended by multiple experts, yoga is an exercise routine that has manifold benefits. From improving the flexibility, posture and the balance of the body to targeting the muscle groups and boosting the strength. Yoga also helps in relaxing the mind and the body together and inducing better sleep. When it comes to having enhancing the level of performance of yoga asanas, the yoga wheel comes to use. Yoga wheel is the hollow, spherical prop which helps in relieving tension and aiding stretches and improving the flexibility of the body.

Anshuka Parwani, who is known for being the yoga trainer to several Bollywood celebrities such as Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor, shared a video on her Instagram profile where she spoke of the importance of the yoga wheel and how it helps in boosting better performance of a lot of yoga asanas. "The Yoga wheel is one of the most popular props used for many asanas. It helps to get deeper into stretches, perform difficult poses with ease, improve flexibility and prevent injuries,” read an excerpt of Anshuka's post. Anshuka further demonstrated five yoga asanas that can be performed better with the help of the yoga wheel. Take a look at the asanas here:

Crescent Lunge Pose

Puppy Pose

Fish Pose

Plank Pose

Bow Pose

The yoga asanas performed by Anshuka in the video, comes with multiple benefits. The Crescent lunge Pose helps in stretching the hip flexors and the qradriceps, while the Puppy pose helps in stretching the spine, shoulders, upper back, arms and abdominal muscles. Fish pose helps in relieving the neck, throat, and shoulders of tension. Plank Pose helps in building core strength and flexibility and the Bow Pose helps in stimulating digestion and improving the posture of the body.

