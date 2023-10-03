Almonds to walnuts; Ayurveda tips to consume dry fruits the right way

Dry fruits should be included in your diet every day for a variety of health benefits. Loaded with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, dry fruits like almonds, walnuts, cashews among others can keep nutritional deficiencies away. Besides just a handful of nuts and seeds in the morning can improve satiety, curb cravings and fill you with energy. Ayurveda recommends starting your day with overnight soaked dry fruits and in combination with other nuts and seeds. They are best eaten during winters. One should make sure to consume dry fruits in moderation and not in excess as they can cause digestive issues like bloating, cramps and constipation. (Also read: 5 delicious desserts you can make with fruits and nuts) One should make sure to consume dry fruits in moderation and not in excess as they can cause digestive issues like bloating, cramps and constipation.(Freepik)

Dr Nitika Kohli in her recent Instagram post shares tips and tricks to consume dry fruits as per your prakriti.

Cashews

Cashews are good for vata dominated people as they are grounding and can help balance the qualities of Vata. However, for pitta dominated people, cashews can be too heating when consumed in excess. In kapha-dominant people, cashews being oily and heavy, can increase kapha and should be consumed in moderation

2. Almonds

Almonds, especially when soaked and skin removed, can be nourishing and very grounding for vata-dominant people. For pitta dominant people, they are better eaten soaked. Almonds are better than most nuts for kapha-dominant people due to their astringent quality, but moderation is still the key.

3. Walnuts

Vata-dominant people should consume walnuts moderately due to their slightly astringent quality as they may cause constipation. Since walnuts are warm and nourishing in nature, they should be consumed in small amounts by pitta-dominant people. Since they are also heavy and oily, they should be consumed in limited amount by kapha-dominated people.

4. Dried figs

Figs are nourishing and sweet and help in balancing the dryness of vata in vata-dominated people. Figs can be slightly heating, so they should be consumed in moderation by Pitta-dominant people. They are also sweet and heavy and can exacerbate kapha when eaten in excess.

5. Dates

Dates are very grounding for vata-dominated people; it helps to balance vata due to its rechan (laxative) properties. For pitta-dominated people, dates can be good in moderation; however, they can be heating, if consumed in excess. Dates are heavy and sweet, so they should be consumed in limited amounts by Kapha-dominated people.

