News / Lifestyle / Health / Almonds to walnuts; Ayurveda tips to consume dry fruits the right way

Almonds to walnuts; Ayurveda tips to consume dry fruits the right way

ByParmita Uniyal, New Delhi
Oct 03, 2023 01:06 PM IST

Ayurveda recommends starting your day with overnight soaked dry fruits and in combination with other nuts and seeds. Here are other tips.

Dry fruits should be included in your diet every day for a variety of health benefits. Loaded with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, dry fruits like almonds, walnuts, cashews among others can keep nutritional deficiencies away. Besides just a handful of nuts and seeds in the morning can improve satiety, curb cravings and fill you with energy. Ayurveda recommends starting your day with overnight soaked dry fruits and in combination with other nuts and seeds. They are best eaten during winters. One should make sure to consume dry fruits in moderation and not in excess as they can cause digestive issues like bloating, cramps and constipation. (Also read: 5 delicious desserts you can make with fruits and nuts)

One should make sure to consume dry fruits in moderation and not in excess as they can cause digestive issues like bloating, cramps and constipation.(Freepik)
One should make sure to consume dry fruits in moderation and not in excess as they can cause digestive issues like bloating, cramps and constipation.(Freepik)

Dr Nitika Kohli in her recent Instagram post shares tips and tricks to consume dry fruits as per your prakriti.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.
  1. Cashews

Cashews are good for vata dominated people as they are grounding and can help balance the qualities of Vata. However, for pitta dominated people, cashews can be too heating when consumed in excess. In kapha-dominant people, cashews being oily and heavy, can increase kapha and should be consumed in moderation

2. Almonds

Almonds, especially when soaked and skin removed, can be nourishing and very grounding for vata-dominant people. For pitta dominant people, they are better eaten soaked. Almonds are better than most nuts for kapha-dominant people due to their astringent quality, but moderation is still the key.

3. Walnuts

Vata-dominant people should consume walnuts moderately due to their slightly astringent quality as they may cause constipation. Since walnuts are warm and nourishing in nature, they should be consumed in small amounts by pitta-dominant people. Since they are also heavy and oily, they should be consumed in limited amount by kapha-dominated people.

4. Dried figs

Figs are nourishing and sweet and help in balancing the dryness of vata in vata-dominated people. Figs can be slightly heating, so they should be consumed in moderation by Pitta-dominant people. They are also sweet and heavy and can exacerbate kapha when eaten in excess.

5. Dates

Dates are very grounding for vata-dominated people; it helps to balance vata due to its rechan (laxative) properties. For pitta-dominated people, dates can be good in moderation; however, they can be heating, if consumed in excess. Dates are heavy and sweet, so they should be consumed in limited amounts by Kapha-dominated people.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out