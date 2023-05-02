Amazing benefits of eating ridge gourd in summer, cooking tips

Ridge gourd is the ideal summer vegetable to add to your diet and stay cool during the hot summer months. High on water content and low on calories, ridge gourd belongs to the cucurbitaceae or gourd family and is a storehouse of fibre, vitamin A, vitamin C, iron, magnesium, vitamin B6, potassium, sodium, zinc, copper, and selenium. Ridge gourd can also ease your constipation issues with its high fibre and water content. (Also read: Star anise: 5 wonderful benefits of the spice) . High on water content and low on calories, ridge gourd belongs to the cucurbitaceae or gourd family and is a storehouse of many essential vitamins and minerals.(Pinterest)

Ridge gourd is also effective in balancing your blood sugar levels. It is also considered wonderful for liver function as the vegetable can help eliminate toxic waste, alcohol residue and prevent fat accumulation. Ridge gourd also helps reduce excessive body heat during summers which can prevent many ailments.

"Come summer and your appetite goes for a toss. But you know that to get through this season, you need to eat, and eat well. According to Ayurveda, summer is the last season of northern solstice (Uttarayana) hence the intensity of heat and dryness is at its peak which causes natural loss of strength of body. Since the heat and dryness in higher, it results in excessive loss of water from body. Meet the unsung hero of the vegetable world – the ridge gourd. This humble veggie may not get as much attention as its more famous cousins, but it’s packed with health benefits that are too good to miss," says nutritionist Sakshi Lalwani in an interview with HT Digital.

BENEFITS OF RIDGE GOURD

Lalwani also shares its many benefits

- From reducing inflammation to aiding in weight loss, the benefits of ridge gourd are many. The vegetable is a storehouse of vitamin C, iron, magnesium, riboflavin, thiamine, and zinc which helps reduce inflammationint he body.

- The ridge gourd is a rich source of iron and manganese. It is anti-inflammatory and is high in beta-carotene and thus is known to enhance eye health.

- It boosts liver health and acts to detoxify the liver also protecting it from alcohol intoxication.

- It is good for the heart and combats free radicals to protect you from threatening diseases.

- It is high in fibre and is a good source of vitamins C and A.

COOKING TIPS FOR RIDGE GOURD

Lalwani says that certain active nutrients in vegetables are more readily available when they are eaten raw, while others are better absorbed by the body when eaten cooked.

Ridge gourd can be eaten in salads, curries, stir fries, dal to name a few.

"Many nutrients in vegetables also leach during cooking, so avoid cooking vegetables for too long using too much water, especially to preserve the water-soluble vitamins," concludes the nutrition expert.

